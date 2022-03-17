18-year-old charged after deputies seize guns, over $3K in drugs at Arlington home, SCSO says

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is behind bars after Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies seized multiple guns and drugs at an Arlington home.

SCSO executed a search warrant Thursday at a home in the 10900 block of Lubov Road.

Deputies found 1.22 pounds of marijuana and a THC vape cartridge, officials said.

The marijuana’s street value is $3,200.

Deputies also seized four handguns, three devices used to modify a semi-automatic weapon into fully automatic, and an assault rifle.

SCSO said one of the guns was stolen.

Xavier Granados was arressted and charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Manu/Del/Sell; five counts of Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Dangerous Felony; three counts of Possession of a Prohibited Weapon; Theft of Property Under $1,000; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

