18-year-old charged after deputies seize guns, over $3K in drugs at Arlington home, SCSO says
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is behind bars after Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies seized multiple guns and drugs at an Arlington home.
SCSO executed a search warrant Thursday at a home in the 10900 block of Lubov Road.
Deputies found 1.22 pounds of marijuana and a THC vape cartridge, officials said.
The marijuana’s street value is $3,200.
Deputies also seized four handguns, three devices used to modify a semi-automatic weapon into fully automatic, and an assault rifle.
SCSO said one of the guns was stolen.
Xavier Granados was arressted and charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Manu/Del/Sell; five counts of Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Dangerous Felony; three counts of Possession of a Prohibited Weapon; Theft of Property Under $1,000; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
