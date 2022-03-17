ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks Plans To Eliminate Its Disposable Cups by 2025

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarbucks has announced that it has plans to discontinue its disposable paper and plastic cups by 2025. The coffee giant is currently conducting 20 versions of tests across eight markets to find out the most effective way of ditching the single-use cup, which makes up for 40% of the company’s...

