We are transitioning from a widespread soaking rain to spotty showers this morning. Although the rain is becoming more scattered, roads are wet, so plan on extra time heading to work and school today. Lingering showers will last through the afternoon hours. There could be just enough breaks in the clouds for a little fuel to build up in the atmosphere later today. The chance is there for one or two thunderstorms as a result, but no severe weather is expected. Rain comes to an end by sunset tonight.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO