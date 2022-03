Spring is here! We've all been pent up inside from a cold and weirdly snowy winter, but now it's time to get outside and have some fun. ğŸŽ¤ Jack White, Norah Jones, Haim and Leon Bridges are among the slate of shows with good seats and affordable lawn tickets available at Ascend Amphitheater.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO