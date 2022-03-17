Ohio's Irish population

Reproduced from NASAA; Map: Axios VisualsMinnesota is expected to again be a national leader in funding the arts. Driving the news: The state ranks third for projected per capita funding to agencies supporting visual artists, dance troupes and small theaters, according to data from the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies.Why it matters: State spending can help pay for artists work and ensure these cultural experiences are accessible to the public — something we can all enjoy and appreciate. Plus: State funding can also help "stimulate the marketplace for cultural activities [and] spur local and private investment in the arts," NASAA says in a new report on state funding.The bottom line: State legislatures more than doubled the money appropriated to arts agencies this fiscal year, setting aside $820.8 million for 2022 versus $402.8 million in 2021, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson reports. Of note: The report didn't include money from local or federal governments, philanthropies or private donors.

