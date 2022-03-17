ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Philly’s tech sector sees modest growth

By Taylor Allen
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago

Philadelphia is one of the cities benefiting from the diffusion of tech jobs from traditional concentrated areas like the Bay Area and New York City during the pandemic. The city's share of the nation's startups rose by 1.7% between 2020 and 2021, according to a new Brookings Institution study....

Related
Axios

Where Denver's real estate market stands entering 2022 selling season

The Denver metro's real estate market is one of the most compelling in the nation, and this year will prove telling about its future direction. State of play: Just as the market thaws from its winter slumber, buyers and sellers will find the region sits at a confluence of trends that make this a volatile moment.
DENVER, CO
Axios

Agents put "real" in today's real estate market

Real estate agents in Colorado and nationwide are beginning to cut words like "cozy" and "quirky," and calling properties what they really are: small and run-down. Why it matters: The pandemic drove a surge of people to new places — many of whom purchased sight unseen — and thousands of new homebuyers say they now regret their decisions, the Wall Street Journal reported.
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Second Amazon warehouse on Staten Island to hold union vote

Amazon workers at a second Staten Island warehouse will vote in a union election in late April, labor union officials for the company said Friday. Why it matters: The election is part of a wave of labor organizing at Amazon facilities across the U.S. Another Staten Island warehouse is already set to hold an in-person union vote from March 25 to 30.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's reasons to stay COVID cautious

Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosIowa COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations have trended down for two consecutive months, according to The New York Times.Why it matters: It's what's behind the return of events like Thursday's St. Patrick's Day festivities in Des Moines.Yes, but: Coronavirus cases are surging again in several European countries, potentially signaling that the U.S. could experience another spike soon as well, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.Some of the factors at play include relaxed mitigation measures and the spread of the B.A.2 variant, Scripps Research's Eric Topol tweeted.Wastewater surveillance shows increasing COVID levels in Des Moines and other metros, such as Chicago.The bottom line: There's reason to stay cautious.
DES MOINES, IA
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Business
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Axios

Intel invests $50 million in Ohio higher education

Intel will invest $50 million into higher education in Ohio to ensure a pipeline of workers is ready for its massive semiconductor manufacturing plant near New Albany. Driving the news: The tech company announced the initiative Thursday at Columbus State Community College and invited colleges, universities and technical schools to submit grant proposals.
OHIO STATE
Axios

Big VC names stake carbon removal startup

Heirloom, a startup developing novel tech for removing CO2 from the atmosphere, raised $53 million in a Series A round that includes boldface names in climate VC. Driving the news: The Bill Gates-led Breakthrough Energy Ventures co-led the round with Carbon Direct Capital Management and Ahren Innovation Capital. Others involved...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Tampa Bay is a young Republicans' paradise

Jake Hoffman has been calling Tampa the "Young Republicans capital of the world" for years. And now he has proof. Driving the news: Tampa is the second most desired place Republican college students want to live after graduation, according to the new Axios-Generation Lab Next Cities Index, which tracks rising U.S. work and culture trends through geographic preferences.
TAMPA, FL
Axios

Smart shipping startup Nautilus Labs raises $34M led by Microsoft

The world's second-oldest profession — overseas shipping — is getting smarter: Nautilus Labs raised $34 million in a Series B driven to support its AI platform for the shipping industry. Why it matters: Nautilus' tool promises to slash shippers' costs by reducing fuel consumption, improving planning — and,...
INDUSTRY
#Tech Jobs#Brookings Institution#Philly
Axios

Ethereum scaling startup Optimism raises $150 million

Optimism, a New York-based Ethereum scaling startup, raised $150m in Series B funding at a $1.65b valuation co-led by Paradigm and Andreessen Horowitz. Why it matters: Web3 evangelists see a decentralized future that sprints cheaply along the Ethereum network, but the current architecture can't handle more than a jogger's pace at a luxury gym. Optimism, and a handful of peers, wants to build a second layer that adds speed and reduces costs.
MARKETS
Axios

Philadelphia's high gas prices strain budgets

Philadelphia drivers welcomed a slight relief at the gas pumps this week, with average prices falling by several cents. But the surging costs remain a hit to many people's wallets. Driving the news: The average price for regular gas in Philadelphia on Thursday was $4.37, 12 cents lower than a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
