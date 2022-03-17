ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: How Cases in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0ehlyuu100 The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 15, bringing the total count to more than 78.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 16.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA metro area consists of Mahoning County, Trumbull County, and Mercer County. As of March 15, there were 21,734.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Youngstown residents, 10.9% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,401.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metro area, Mahoning County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of March 15, there were 23,130.4 cases per 100,000 residents in Mahoning County, the most of any county in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Trumbull County, there were 20,631.6 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metro area, unemployment peaked at 20.4% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 15 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 15 per 100,000 residents
30620 Lima, OH 103,175 27,363 26,521.0 469 454.6
31900 Mansfield, OH 121,100 31,418 25,943.8 498 411.2
44220 Springfield, OH 134,726 34,893 25,899.2 559 414.9
17140 Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 2,201,741 532,850 24,201.3 5,562 252.6
19430 Dayton-Kettering, OH 803,543 189,439 23,575.5 2,929 364.5
45780 Toledo, OH 644,137 149,417 23,196.5 2,037 316.2
18140 Columbus, OH 2,077,761 476,106 22,914.4 4,457 214.5
49660 Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA 541,846 117,768 21,734.6 2,466 455.1
17460 Cleveland-Elyria, OH 2,056,898 438,050 21,296.6 6,124 297.7
15940 Canton-Massillon, OH 399,736 84,791 21,211.8 1,798 449.8
10420 Akron, OH 703,845 145,799 20,714.6 2,117 300.8

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Cities for Black Americans

Systemic racism and historical inequality have ingrained racial disparities into daily life in America. Black Americans are much more likely than white Americans to face serious financial hardship, be incarcerated, or have poor health outcomes. While no area is free from discrimination or racial disparities, there are a number of U.S. metro areas where the […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

American Cities Where Violent Crime Is Falling the Fastest

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. violent crime rate rose to its highest level in a decade. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since the mid-1990s. Violent crime […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Motley Fool

The 10 Worst Places to Buy a Home in 2022

You can make the most of your home by buying in the right city. If the cost of living in an area is so high your quality of life suffers, it's not worth buying there. A city with high job growth attracts new people, which in turn, increases your odds of building equity in a home.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
Power 102.9 NoCo

Banned Baby Names In The United States And Colorado

Deciding to bring a baby into the world is a very big decision made by couples, but once that decision is made, another one is lurking and arguably just as important: coming up with a name. With so many names out there, it can be overwhelming. When my wife and...
Fortune

The red-hot housing market isn’t sustainable—CoreLogic forecasts home price growth to slow

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Entering into 2020, the nation already didn't have enough homes built to satisfy millennials who were entering into their peak first-time home-buying years. Then the COVID-19 crisis struck. The ensuing record low mortgage rates and flexible work from home policies—which allowed buyers to expand their home search further into the burbs—only attracted more buyers into an already tight and competitive market. Simply put: The pandemic created a perfect storm in the housing market.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Boardman#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Hottest Luxury Home Market in America

The frenzy of activity in the U.S. housing market has gone on for two years. And based on January data, this will likely not end any time soon. The median home price in America has been climbing and now sits at a record $350,000. The figure could move closer to $400,000 by year’s end.  Partly […]
KAHULUI, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

Black population shrinks in 23 of America's 100 biggest cities as residents move to suburbs in search of affordable housing, lower crime and more amenities, census data show

Black Americans are leaving city centers and moving to the suburbs, drawn by affordable housing, lower crime and more amenities as part of a trend that's been accelerating for decades, according to the 2020 Census. Twenty-three of the biggest cities in the US lost black residents in the 2020 count....
POLITICS
Simplemost

The Happiest Cities In The US In 2022, According To A Study

Can the community you live in determine your outlook on life? While it certainly is not the only (or perhaps even primary) factor, it seems that the city where you reside could have an effect on your overall happiness. WalletHub’s 2022 Happiest Cities in America study compared 182 of the...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Job Openings Are Surging

The U.S. is currently grappling with a massive labor shortage. During the pandemic, early retirements surged, parents of school-age children left the workforce en masse, and immigration slowed considerably. This led to millions of fewer workers than there otherwise would have been. Meanwhile, American workers – primarily in low-wage sectors – continued to quit their […]
IMMIGRATION
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

106K+
Followers
63K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy