Connecticut communities celebrate St. Patrick's Day with flag raisings, festivities



Many communities in Connecticut are celebrating St. Patrick's Day today with flag raising ceremonies and a variety of festivities.



Some normalcy has returned today for Saint Patrick's Day in some communities for the first time in two years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when many events were canceled.

Stratford will hold a Saint Patrick's Day flag raising ceremony at Town Hall at 9 a.m.



There are also performances, an Irish Soda Bread contest, and the annual dedicating of the "Irish Mayor for the Day."



Bridgeport will have a flag raising ceremony at the Government Center at 9 a.m.



Fairfield will have a flag raising ceremony at the Gaelic American Club at 10 a.m.



Torrington will have St. Patrick's day festivities planned at City Hall at 10 a.m.