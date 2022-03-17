ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut communities celebrate St. Patrick's Day with flag raisings, festivities

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TG0rm_0ehlym5R00


Many communities in Connecticut are celebrating St. Patrick's Day today with flag raising ceremonies and a variety of festivities.

Some normalcy has returned today for Saint Patrick's Day in some communities for the first time in two years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when many events were canceled.

Guide: St. Patrick's Day Parades and events in Connecticut

MORE: Fun ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day


Stratford will hold a Saint Patrick's Day flag raising ceremony at Town Hall at 9 a.m.

There are also performances, an Irish Soda Bread contest, and the annual dedicating of the "Irish Mayor for the Day."

Bridgeport will have a flag raising ceremony at the Government Center at 9 a.m.

Fairfield will have a flag raising ceremony at the Gaelic American Club at 10 a.m.

Torrington will have St. Patrick's day festivities planned at City Hall at 10 a.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Torrington, CT
City
Fairfield, CT
City
Stratford, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Fairfield, CT
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Patrick
News 12

Brooklyn Heights couple revives shuttered neighborhood café with its own twist

A Brooklyn Heights couple is giving new life to a café that was a staple in the neighborhood before it shuttered back in 2019. When Aubrie Therrien and her husband, Zachary Rubin, first moved to the neighborhood, they say the café quickly became their favorite. That's why when they heard that it would close, they decided to take over. This time, they gave it their own twist.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Irish#The Gaelic American Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
News 12

Monroe teen competes on 'America's Got Talent: Extreme'

News 12 is catching up with a local teenage celebrity in Orange County. She already broke a Guinness World Record behind the wheel, and now Chloe Chambers is gaining in popularity after appearing on "America's Got Talent: Extreme." The 17-year-old Monroe-Woodbury High School senior is no stranger to the spotlight.
MONROE, NY
News 12

News 12

58K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy