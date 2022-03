The NCAA men’s tournament got underway Tuesday evening with the first two First Four games. And the action in Dayton continues Wednesday night. The No. 16 seed in the South is on the line between Bryant and Wright State, the winner of which plays No. 1 Arizona. Expect fireworks in that matchup, which features the nation’s leading scorer, Peter Kiss. And in the West region, No. 12 is up for grabs between Notre Dame and Rutgers. The winner of that game gets No. 6 Alabama in the Round of 64.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO