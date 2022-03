The National Transportation Safety Board announced on Wednesday that it sent a "go-team" to Andrews, Texas to investigate a crash that killed nine people, including six University of the Southwest collegiate golfers and their head coach. The NTSB said it is working with the Texas Department of Public Safety in its investigation. The accident occurred on Tuesday evening around 8.17pm when a Ford pickup truck driving in the opposite direction of the USW team's vehicle drifted over the centre line. The vehicles collided head on, and both caught fire. Both the driver and passenger in the pickup truck...

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO