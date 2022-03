Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. We're just 14 days away from the First Day of Spring, but it will be feeling more like spring over the next few days. Temperatures will soar well into the 70s today. Clouds will still be around, but the wind will pick up out of the southwest at 15-25 mph,with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Hang on to your hats and any loose items in your yard! We should see the clouds break up a bit as the day goes on.

