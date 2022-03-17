AAA brings back Tow to Go program for St. Patrick's Day weekend

In an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road on St. Patrick's Day, AAA said it is activating its "Tow to Go" program starting Thursday and running through the weekend.

The program helps provide transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles, and it is available in Michigan.

According to AAA, the Tow to Go program will transport impaired drivers and their vehicles to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

AAA said this should be treated as a last resort and people should first try and use cabs, designated drivers, or other ride-share services.

“Driving impaired doesn’t only endanger yourself, but risks the lives of all the adults and children you share the road with,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although AAA is proud to provide this life-saving program, we urge people to identify a safe ride home before they party, and treat Tow to Go as their last resort.”

The phone number is 855-286-9246, and it will be available to AAA members and non-members from 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17 to 6 a.m. Monday, March 21.

