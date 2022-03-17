ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

AAA brings back Tow to Go program for St. Patrick's Day weekend

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kxs76_0ehlwb1M00

In an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road on St. Patrick's Day, AAA said it is activating its "Tow to Go" program starting Thursday and running through the weekend.

The program helps provide transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles, and it is available in Michigan.

According to AAA, the Tow to Go program will transport impaired drivers and their vehicles to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

AAA said this should be treated as a last resort and people should first try and use cabs, designated drivers, or other ride-share services.

“Driving impaired doesn’t only endanger yourself, but risks the lives of all the adults and children you share the road with,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although AAA is proud to provide this life-saving program, we urge people to identify a safe ride home before they party, and treat Tow to Go as their last resort.”

The phone number is 855-286-9246, and it will be available to AAA members and non-members from 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17 to 6 a.m. Monday, March 21.

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Weekend weather impacting Bay area St. Patrick's Day celebrations

TAMPA, Fla. — Potentially nasty weather is putting a dent in St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Tampa and St. Petersburg. The City of Tampa’s River O’ Green St. Patrick’s Day celebration has been postponed a day and the inaugural Shamrock Fest at the St. Pete Pier has been canceled.
TAMPA, FL
97.9 WGRD

Don’t Drink And Drive: AAA to Offer Free Rides Home For St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick's Day is America's premier drinking holiday. While we may not all be Irish, a lot of us will be drinking like it this evening. Starting in 1631, St. Patrick's Day was originally celebrated as a religious feast day to commemorate the anniversary of the 5th-century death of the missionary credited with spreading Christianity to Ireland. However, these days, we have turned to the tradition of wearing green, pinching those who don't, and enjoying as much Beer and Whiskey as we can.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy