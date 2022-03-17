Drivers disregarding flashing lights on school buses, Livonia parents say

Parents in Livonia are calling for a change at a local bus stop before tragedy strikes.

Parents are saying drivers aren't following the law or even stopping for the school bus.

Video shows cars flying down the roads ignoring the school bus's stop signals.

The bus driver lays down the horn, but careless drivers on both sides ignore the law and don't stop.

"Two days ago the bus driver honked at least 3 or 4 times," mother Megal Callow said. "Someone's life is in danger when they aren't paying attention."

10-year-old Bardon Bartz says the cars ignoring the bus is just normal

"I really don't like how people are not paying attention," the fourth grader said.

In Michigan, when the lights are flashing on the bus drivers need to come to a stop at least 50 feet away on both sides of the road.

Drivers must remain stopped until the bus is once again moving or the lights are off.

Last year new laws went into place. One of the laws deals with drivers making it easier to ticket drivers who drive past the arm extension and use the cameras on the bus to decide if a driver needs to be ticketed.

Livonia parents just want the bus stop moved to the side street the bus already goes down.

"They are distracted easily. They drop something, run out to the street and the can be easily killed," one parent said.