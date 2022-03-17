ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

China Insists It Won't Help Sustain Russia's War Against Ukraine

By John Feng
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

The Chinese government this week hit out on multiple fronts against sustained speculation, originating in the United States, that it was considering supplying Russia with military aid.

A string of denials came after national security adviser Jake Sullivan said over the weekend that Beijing would face consequences if it helped the Kremlin evade the West's economic sanctions.

U.S. intelligence disclosed to the Financial Times and others that Russia had requested assistance in the form of combat equipment and field rations. China—said to have responded positively to the appeals—subsequently denied the allegations.

"Some #US official alleged that #China would provide weapons for #Russia. This is a ludicrous suggestion and a humiliation to Russia. Unlike the U.S., China never adds fuel to the fire," China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson and Hua Chunying tweeted on Tuesday.

"If the #US really cared about the people of #Ukraine and promoted peace instead of delivering weapons & ammunition, the situation would have been much better," said Hua, who is the country's assistant foreign minister.

Protracted War

Vladimir Putin's protracted war against Ukraine has been met with logistics constraints and heavy losses , on top of a significant delay to the Kremlin's blitzkrieg-type objectives. The Pentagon estimates "75 percent of his total military" has been committed to the siege on Kyiv, a staggering statistic that adds important context to the 190,000 Russian troops who were arrayed along Ukraine's borders ahead of the full-scale invasion on February 24.

Around 90 percent of them are still involved in the fight, after factoring in those killed, wounded or captured, U.S. officials said. American intelligence estimates put Russia 's combat losses at more than 7,000. Moscow's own number from March 2 remains unchanged at 498.

Qin Gang , China's top diplomat in Washington, said assertions about Beijing's prior knowledge of or support for Russia's war were "purely disinformation."

"Conflict between Russia and Ukraine does no good for China. Had China known about the imminent crisis, we would have tried our best to prevent it," the ambassador wrote in a March 15 Washington Post op-ed, the centerpiece of Beijing's new damage control campaign to balance its pro-Moscow complexion.

The following day, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused anonymous American officials of "spreading lies" about its alleged intent to materially aid Russia's deadly offensive. Earlier in the week, a similar message was delivered, albeit indirectly, to Kyiv.

Respect the Sovereign Government

At a March 14 meeting with regional officials in Ukraine's western city of Lviv, near the border with Poland, Chinese Ambassador Fan Xianrong declared his country would "never attack" Ukraine. Beijing would respect the choices of its sovereign government and help it rebuild, Fan said, before praising Ukrainian unity.

The remarks weren't reported by the Chinese Embassy in Kyiv or carried by state media outlets. Asked about Ambassador Fan's sit-down with officials in Lviv, spokesperson Zhao denied any knowledge of the event.

There is much China could do to help Russia without providing military aid, which is already a fading prospect if it wants to salvage its reputation as a responsible major power and permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Chinese officials like Zhao continue to back Moscow's grievances about the "negative impact of NATO 's consecutive rounds of eastward expansion on Russia's security environment." For the past two weeks, he has also repeated Moscow's claims about the existence of U.S.-funded biological weapons in Ukraine.

China has refused to join sweeping sanctions against Russia, but there's no indication yet that it intends to help the Kremlin evade the worst of the economic punishment. In fact, Beijing openly opposed, but largely abided by, Western sanctions after Putin's annexation of Crimea in 2014. It also used the opportunity deepen Russia's economic dependence on China.

"We do not know yet in the open source what China has provided to Russia regarding military-related material assistance. But, in terms of the possibility of economic support, it is likely that China's major financial institutions with exposure to Western and other markets will adhere to sanction enforcement, at least when it comes to U.S. dollar transactions, out of fear of secondary sanctions," said Bryce Barros, a China analyst at the Alliance for Securing Democracy, a think tank at the German Marshall Fund in Washington.

"However, I am not confident that Chinese financial institutions with less exposure to the West would be willing to enforce sanctions, especially if transactions are done in the [Chinese] yuan," he told Newsweek .

"Additionally, there has been speculation whether Russian financial institutions might start using China's UnionPay to facilitate transactions. Though that is a possibility, switching to UnionPay could carry risks for that brand when operating outside of the Russian and Chinese markets," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bYvpE_0ehlwVfs00

Comments / 8

Related
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Zhao Lijian
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
MSNBC

Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Government Of Ukraine#Un Security Council#Chinese#Kremlin#The Financial Times#Foreign Ministry#Pentagon
MSNBC

Hayes: Putin's biggest fear may be the one thing he can't lie about

Chris Hayes on the “stunning” number of estimated Russian casualties in just two weeks: “This might be one of the things that Vladimir Putin fears most. Because no amount of propaganda, no amount of state media can lie to you about whether your son is dead or alive.”March 10, 2022.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Washington Examiner

Biden throws Putin a nuclear lifeline

The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has significantly encumbered the Biden administration’s drive to reach a renewed Iran nuclear deal. Seeing an opportunity to build leverage against the United States and Europe as they impose sanctions on Russia, Vladimir Putin threw a grenade into the Iran talks taking place in Vienna. The Russian strongman demanded a “white channel” with Tehran to circumvent international sanctions. This was apparently a bridge too far for U.S. diplomats, who had until that point seemed willing to cave on any and every Iranian demand to seal a deal.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Liz Cheney nails the truth about ‘the Putin wing of the GOP’

Rep. Liz Cheney says so. The Wyoming Republican made the charge this weekend, in reference to a former Trump administration official who openly sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Few Republicans are in that camp, of...
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
840K+
Followers
86K+
Post
779M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy