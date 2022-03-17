ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Feelin’ Lucky: Eau Claire woman finds hundreds of four leaf clovers, looks to set new world record

By Phoebe Murray
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R7kuq_0ehlvlsp00

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Hard to find, but lucky to have.

“As soon as you see it you’ll know,” laughs Betina Reich, who has been finding four leaf clovers since she was 10.

“I don’t even know what it was at first, because I thought it was weird and I plucked it and I remember my friend telling me oh that’s a four leaf clover you’re so lucky!” Reich recalls.

And ever since then, she’s continued to find them, “Or I should say they find me if anything,” Reich says.

But it wasn’t until COVID-19 hit that she found the extra time to hone her skills.

“Everyday, we’d go out, go for walks to stay busy and active,” says Reich.

It started small, by trying to find one four leaf for 10 consecutive days. “That was my goal and then those 10 went to 20, 50, 100, and 112.

But it didn’t stop there, in 2021 she knew she could press her luck.

“This is all the clovers I found from March 22, 2021 to December 4,” Reich shows.

Before she knew it, she’d spent 258 days plucking and preserving her finds, documenting every step of the way on social media.

And now she’s applying to put her collection in the hands of Guinness, Guinness World Records that is.

“I was one of those kids who would always hurry up and get to the library to check out the newest Guinness book, and the thought of my kids checking it out and me being in there just makes me happy,” Reich says.

Before you ask, yes Reich is Irish, but only one percent she says. “This is the one percent,” Reich laughs.

As for luck? Reich likes to cultivate her own. “Four leaf clovers aren’t lucky, it’s the people who take the time to find them are.” reich likes to cultivate her own.

There’s currently a world record holder for the largest collection of four leaf clovers, but there is no record established for the most consecutive days collecting a four-leaf clover, a potential hurdle for Reich.

In order to create a new category a certified Guinness judge needs to come in-person and certify the record which can be costly.

If you would like to help Reich raise funds to have her record authorized, you can do so here.

Reich hopes to start plucking clovers once the snow melts in Eau Claire, and you can track her progress on her social media accounts: Tiktok and YouTube.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Shooting outside Arkansas car show leaves as many as 10 injured

Arkansas State Police (ASP) reported that a shooting outside a car show in Arkansas left up to 10 people wounded Saturday evening, according to preliminary information they said they were provided. Just before 7:30 p.m. local time “Arkansas State Troopers of the Highway Patrol Division and Special Agents of the...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Hill

Defense & National Security​ — Biden sends new warning to China

It's Friday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here. President Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing would face consequences if it provided “material support” to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.
The Associated Press

Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Rep. Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died. He was 88. His office announced Young’s death in a statement Friday night. “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young...
The Associated Press

Live updates: Russia says it used another hypersonic missile

The Russian military says it has carried out a new series of strikes on Ukrainian military facilities with long-range hypersonic and cruise missiles. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Sunday that the Kinzhal hypersonic missile hit a Ukrainian fuel depot in Kostiantynivka near the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv. The strike marked the second day in a row that Russia used the Kinzhal, a weapon capable of striking targets 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) away at a speed 10 times the speed of sound.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Pets & Animals
Eau Claire, WI
Lifestyle
City
Luck, WI
The Hill

Maryland, Georgia halt state gas taxes

Maryland and Georgia on Friday temporarily halted their state gas taxes to provide some relief to Americans at the pump amid a spike in fuel prices. Maryland became the first state to enact legislation suspending gas taxes, which saves residents 36.1 cents per gallon for gasoline and 36.85 cents per gallon for diesel when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed legislation to halt the surcharge for 30 days.
MARYLAND STATE
Reuters

Ukraine's Mariupol says Russia forcefully deported thousands of its people

March 20 (Reuters) - The city council of Ukraine's Mariupol said Russian forces forcefully deported several thousand people from the besieged city last week, after Russia had spoken of "refugees" arriving from the strategic port. "Over the past week, several thousand Mariupol residents were deported onto the Russian territory," the...
POLITICS
The Hill

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Virginia restaurant and bar

Two people are dead and three are injured after shooting broke out outside a restaurant and bar in Norfolk, Va., Saturday morning. Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old reporter for The Virginian-Pilot, and Devon M. Harris, a 25-year-old resident of Portsmouth, Va., were killed in the shooting, The Virginian-Pilot reported. The three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#Clovers#New World#Eau#Weau#Irish
CNN

CNN

935K+
Followers
139K+
Post
744M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy