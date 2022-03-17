ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Want To Look 10 Years Younger? Experts Say To Cut Out These Processed Foods Immediately

By Merrell Readman
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JQBVV_0ehluHUW00
Shutterstock

Your complexion and the foods you include in your diet are intricately linked, and just as a whole food, nutrient-dense meal plan can clear up skin issues and reduce your risk of developing signs of aging prematurely, a heavily processed diet can have the opposite effect. Fine lines and wrinkles are brought on by a number of outside factors, from sun damage to stress, but eating a poorly balanced diet can expedite their development and make your complexion look puffy and aged.

Unsure which processed foods to cut down on to boast healthy and glowing skin? We rounded up the biggest culprits to be cognizant of within your diet, so you’re not accidentally contributing to premature aging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FKXCJ_0ehluHUW00

Sugar & Artificial Sweetener

Sugar and artificially sweetened foods are not only one of the leading causes of weight gain, but they can also wreak havoc on your complexion as well, leading to breakouts and even the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles regardless of your age. “Sugar feeds bacteria in your body and can lead to acne and breakouts,” warns Sarah Anderson, NP of Peak Integrative Wellness. “[It’s] best to limit sugar intake to 30 grams or less per day. Artificial sweeteners affect the body in the same way as sugar and can alter hormones and increase acne / breakouts.”

Fruits which are high in natural sugar will not have the same effect, and instead can often improve the quality of your skin. This is especially the case if you’re eating antioxidant rich fruits like berries that can help prevent free radical damage and even slow down signs of aging on your skin. With this, it’s best to make as many swaps to naturally sweetened foods as possible, cutting out highly processed sweets that can harm both your gut and your complexion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fsj0P_0ehluHUW00

Processed Meats

Processed meats may contain meager amounts of protein, but they’re also packed with ingredients that have proven to be detrimental to both your gut health and your skin, much like sugary foods. “Processed meat and smoked meat are high in nitrates,” notes Anderson. “The nitrates can be toxic to the body and worsen wrinkling.” This is because nitrates can make your skin more sensitive, boosting inflammation and damaging your complexion from the inside.

“Instead, choose grass-fed or organic meats and bake or boil, rather than fry or smoke the meat,” suggests Anderson. It is also worth noting that eating any of these foods in moderation will not ruin your overall health or your skin but making them mainstays in your diet will have consequences in the long term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YvZtg_0ehluHUW00

Dairy Products

While less processed than the other foods in this list, dairy products can also have some unsavory side effects on the skin, particularly in the way of inflammation, acne, and the development of fine lines. “Cow's milk and dairy products contain casein and whey protein, which are thought to raise levels of a certain hormone (insulin-like growth factor-1, or IGF-1),” explains Dr. Enrizza P. Factor, clinical dermatologist. “This is linked with increased production of sebum, the oily substance produced by our skin, which is, in turn, linked with acne development.”

Cutting down on dairy consumption can help to save your skin from any inflammatory reactions that may occur, and making sure to include nutrient dense foods to replace their processed counterparts can keep your skin healthy and nourished at any age.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

‘I’m a Dermatologist, and This Is the 1 Drugstore Brand I Always Recommend for Sensitive Skin’

When you have sensitive skin, it can be really tricky to find the right skin-care products. There are tons of products out there, and even when you use something labeled "gentle" or "for sensitive skin," you can still experience irritation. When Sharleen St. Surin-Lord, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Washington DC, has a patient with sensitive skin, there's one brand she recommends time and time again—Vanicream.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Artificial Sweetener You Need To Stop Putting In Your Coffee

Most of us can’t start the day without a cup of coffee. And although some people prefer the taste of black coffee, or have trained themselves to enjoy it, you’re probably used to sweetening it up with cream or a sweetener of choice. While coffee itself isn’t bad for you, loading it up with high sugar additives can have negative health effects. Artificial sweeteners are especially tricky, as they can be sneaky with how much sugar they actually contain. Being thoughtful and intentional about what you’re putting in your coffee, and knowing what may not be the healthiest choice, is the best way to avoid excess sugar in your diet.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Foods#Processed Foods#Diet Food#Sensitive Skin#Oily Skin#Np#Peak Integrative Wellness
shefinds

The High-Protein Food You Should Be Eating Every Evening For Younger-Looking Skin

Apart from ample hydration, moisturizing and daily cleansing, a major part of any successful and healthy skincare routine is a well-balanced, high-protein diet. With a sufficient intake of protein, you can instantly promote and work towards glowing, elastic skin and collagen production, which are huge factors of a youthful look. We spoke with skincare and health experts Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life and registered dietitians Elysia Cartlidge and Meghan Pendleton to learn more about one versatile, high-protein food that encourages collagen production.
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

3 Simple Ways To Make Yourself Poop, According To Gut Health Experts

If you ask integrative gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., a healthy person poops on average one to three times per day. Look: If pooping three times a day sounds unimaginable to you, you're not alone. But if pooping at least once every day also feels out of the question, you might be a little backed up.
HEALTH
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Health Experts Say This Is The One Starchy Vegetable You Should Avoid

As many trying to achieve it know, a flatter stomach is made possible by a healthy diet, ample hydration and consistent exercise. If you’re aiming to lose weight, you may have heard of starchy vegetables being linked to weight gain when eaten frequently. To help avoid this, we checked in with health experts to find out which veggie option might deter your weight loss efforts and why. Read on for weight loss and flat belly tips from registered dietitian Melissa Mitri, MS, RD at Zenmaster Wellness and nutritionist Julie LaPiana Evarts, RN, MSN, CRNP at Plantable.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The One Popular Drink To Avoid At All Costs—It Can Make Under Eye Bags So Much Worse!

Eye bags can develop over time for a number of reasons, from them being hereditary to them showing signs of other underlying conditions, like fatigue. If you’re experiencing the latter, it’s important to note that your diet can improve your skin, and while hydrating regularly and using products recommended by a dermatologist, what you consume can also impact your dark under-eyes. We checked in with skin health experts to ask if there is a popular beverage anyone with dark eye circles should avoid and the answer was a resounding, collective ‘yes.’ Read on for tips from Melissa Gilbert, London-based aesthetician at Fantastic Services, Janet Coleman, dermatologist and skincare expert at TheConsumerMag and Dr. Jose Mier, Founder of Heliotherapy Research Institute and health expert.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Breakfast Food You Have To Stop Buying Immediately

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for something lacking in nutritional value, not starting the day off with a balanced meal can set you up to feel your worst all day long. Also, most popular breakfast foods are packed with sugar and preservatives, which means that you aren’t getting the vitamins and nutrients you need, and are instead consuming empty calories.
NUTRITION
shefinds

3 Foods To Eat For Aging Hair And Nails, According to A Dermatologist

Our keratin protein levels can drop as we age, making our hair weaker, thinner and less elastic. Keratin also makes up our nails, and a deficiency of this protein will often result in hair loss, sagging skin and nail breakage. In order to combat this, it’s vital to have a balanced diet filled with foods high in biotin (vitamin B7) and protein.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Best Low-Fat Snack To Eat Before Bed For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

You may have been advised in the past to avoid eating right before bed (since doing so can cause bloating and weight gain if done often), but if you are ever so hungry that you cannot sleep, it’s going to be more helpful than harmful to have a light snack to feel better. We checked in with health experts to learn more about a snack that can help you get a better night’s sleep if you ever find yourself in this situation. It is a low-fat, low-calorie choice to help work toward (rather than deter) your weight loss journey. Read on for pre-bed snacking tips (and remember to do it in moderation— just enough to satisfy your hunger cues). We checked in with registered dietitians Trista Best, RD, MPH, and Lauren Grey, RD, as well as registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, who provide their favorite tasty and light snack and explain why it won’t cause weight gain.
WEIGHT LOSS
Esquire

The 10 Best Shampoos for Thinning Hair

Hair thinning is common. It took me several years to come to terms with that fact, after I lost the bounce and fullness that characterized my coif. Reputedly, the shedding of hair is the result of age, genetics, and hormones. It is inevitable, so don’t feel bad. Male-pattern baldness, however, is a different story. You’re gonna want to consult an expert, who’ll probably prescribe finasteride and minoxidil. But if all you’re after is volume and thickening, there’s no need to ingest a daily pill or reach for the Rogaine. A great shampoo will do the trick.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Experts Say These Are The Worst Hairstyles For Thin, Fine And Aging Hair

While there are plenty of hairstyles out there that can conceal and tone down hair thinning, loss and fine locks, there are also ones that can hightlight the problem or draw attention to these aspects. Some cuts may point out a receding hairline, split ends, brittle tresses and other common issues without your noticing. We checked in with Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Melissa Gilbert, aesthetician at Fantastic Services for tips regarding aging hair and what 3 styles might draw the eye to thin hair more than others. Read on for cuts to avoid, and suggestions for concealing these hair related problems instead.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
2K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy