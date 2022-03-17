Want To Look 10 Years Younger? Experts Say To Cut Out These Processed Foods Immediately

Shutterstock

Your complexion and the foods you include in your diet are intricately linked, and just as a whole food, nutrient-dense meal plan can clear up skin issues and reduce your risk of developing signs of aging prematurely, a heavily processed diet can have the opposite effect. Fine lines and wrinkles are brought on by a number of outside factors, from sun damage to stress, but eating a poorly balanced diet can expedite their development and make your complexion look puffy and aged.

Unsure which processed foods to cut down on to boast healthy and glowing skin? We rounded up the biggest culprits to be cognizant of within your diet, so you’re not accidentally contributing to premature aging.

Sugar & Artificial Sweetener

Sugar and artificially sweetened foods are not only one of the leading causes of weight gain, but they can also wreak havoc on your complexion as well, leading to breakouts and even the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles regardless of your age. “Sugar feeds bacteria in your body and can lead to acne and breakouts,” warns Sarah Anderson, NP of Peak Integrative Wellness. “[It’s] best to limit sugar intake to 30 grams or less per day. Artificial sweeteners affect the body in the same way as sugar and can alter hormones and increase acne / breakouts.”

Fruits which are high in natural sugar will not have the same effect, and instead can often improve the quality of your skin. This is especially the case if you’re eating antioxidant rich fruits like berries that can help prevent free radical damage and even slow down signs of aging on your skin. With this, it’s best to make as many swaps to naturally sweetened foods as possible, cutting out highly processed sweets that can harm both your gut and your complexion.

Processed Meats

Processed meats may contain meager amounts of protein, but they’re also packed with ingredients that have proven to be detrimental to both your gut health and your skin, much like sugary foods. “Processed meat and smoked meat are high in nitrates,” notes Anderson. “The nitrates can be toxic to the body and worsen wrinkling.” This is because nitrates can make your skin more sensitive, boosting inflammation and damaging your complexion from the inside.

“Instead, choose grass-fed or organic meats and bake or boil, rather than fry or smoke the meat,” suggests Anderson. It is also worth noting that eating any of these foods in moderation will not ruin your overall health or your skin but making them mainstays in your diet will have consequences in the long term.

Dairy Products

While less processed than the other foods in this list, dairy products can also have some unsavory side effects on the skin, particularly in the way of inflammation, acne, and the development of fine lines. “Cow's milk and dairy products contain casein and whey protein, which are thought to raise levels of a certain hormone (insulin-like growth factor-1, or IGF-1),” explains Dr. Enrizza P. Factor, clinical dermatologist. “This is linked with increased production of sebum, the oily substance produced by our skin, which is, in turn, linked with acne development.”

Cutting down on dairy consumption can help to save your skin from any inflammatory reactions that may occur, and making sure to include nutrient dense foods to replace their processed counterparts can keep your skin healthy and nourished at any age.