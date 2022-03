The release date for the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection may have leaked via Steam. Over the last couple of years, PlayStation has been porting some of its best games to PC. The first big title to make the jump from PlayStation to PC was Horizon Zero Dawn and helped set a precedent for the future of the platform holder's first-party strategy. Following in the shoes of Xbox, it seems PlayStation has realized it can reach a larger audience on PC and also manage to use these titles to lure players into the ecosystem. For instance, someone who plays Zero Dawn on PC may like it so much that they go out and buy a PlayStation 5 for Horizon Forbidden West instead of waiting for the PC port.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO