Hutchinson, KS

Portion of Severance at 23rd Avenue closed starting Monday

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works announced that both north and southbound lanes of Severance Street will...

hutchpost.com

Hutch Post

Nickerson City Council meets Monday

NICKERSON, Kan. — The Nickerson City Council will meet in regular session on Monday evening. The council will go over a resolution for the Nickerson Chamber of Commerce to temporarily exempt a portion of Main Street from possession of alcohol. The waiver will allow for alcohol beverages at the fireworks donation dance set for June 11. The dance area will be on Main between K-96 and B Avenue.
NICKERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Westbound I-70 now open after crash, fire east of Legends Outlets

----------- Eastbound Interstate 70 reopened to traffic just after 12:40p.m. Friday, according to Kansas City, Kansas Police. Westbound remains closed will likely remain closed for a good portion of the afternoon. --------- KANSAS CITY— Authorities say it may take until late Friday afternoon to reopen Interstate 70 to east and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

New fire administrator to start later this month

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new Reno County Fire Administrator will start before the end of the month. "Adam Weishaar made an offer to Travis Vogt, who is with the Sheriff's Office right now," said County Administrator Randy Partington. "He's accepted and will begin, I believe on March 28th." Vogt...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Third Thursday moving some activities indoors

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — All outdoor Third Thursday activities, such as the LIVE painters, and Hutchinson Community Foundation Grant Award Ceremony, will be moved to indoor locations, due to much needed moisture moving into the area this evening. Those locations are on the flyer below.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

County Appraiser to be officially hired Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County will have its County Appraiser as of Tuesday. "The County Commission will adopt a resolution appointing Michael Plank as the new County Appraiser for Reno County," said County Administrator Randy Partington. "He comes here from Olathe. He was with the Johnson County Appraiser's Office for a number of years."
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Two area airports put on alert Wednesday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media report from the Pratt Fire Department, their department was...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Volunteer Center now taking names for fire clean up efforts

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Volunteer Center of Reno County is gathering groups to assist with cleanup of those buildings damaged or destroyed in the Cottonwood Complex fire. The clean up dates are April 9, 16, and 23. The service is free to any affected resident who would like additional help with debris removal. If you or your group would like to volunteer you can call the Volunteer Center at 620-665-4960.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch PD: Body found on trail behind elementary school

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Wednesday at approximately 7:55 p.m., officers of the Hutchinson Police Department responded to the area of the walking trail behind Plum Creek Elementary School, 901 E. 43rd, Hutchinson, KS for the report of an injured person. When officers arrived it was discovered that the person was...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Fire that destroyed Saline County bridge was arson

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating as arson an early Wednesday morning fire that destroyed a wooden bridge in the northern part of the county. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a motorist driving on Interstate 70 first reported the fire just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. As it turned out, the fire actually was on a wooden bridge that connected some farmland with the "T" intersection of N. Simpson Road and Campbell Road, a short distance south of the interstate.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

City now weighing legal options against hotel owner

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Now that the sale of the Atrium property is officially off the books for the city, it is time to start weighing options for dealing with the rundown property. The council agreed to end any further negotiations with the property owner Joshua Joseph after demolition costs for the hotel made buying the property cost-prohibitive.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
