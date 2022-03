Takeaway delivery specialist Deliveroo has revealed that its losses ballooned last year as it pumped more cash into its rapid growth plans.The company posted a £298 million pre-tax loss for the year, compared with a £213 million loss in 2020, but stressed that it has a long-term plan for profitability.It told investors on Thursday that it aimed to reach breakeven in core earnings in the next two years.The group said its heavy losses for the past year were driven by significant investment in marketing and technology improvements as it sought to keep momentum after being boosted by pandemic restrictions.Deliveroo reported...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO