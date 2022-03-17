X4 Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of $1.24 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 68 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $88.7 million, or $3.99 per share.

