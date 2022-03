A “remarkable” set of late 17th Century carved marble figures which represent the four seasons are expected to sell for up to £180,000 when they go for sale at auction.The life-size figures, which were created in France for the stately home La Granja Vella de Marti Codolar in Barcelona, Spain, are believed to have been inspired by sculptures from the gardens of the royal palace of Versailles.The figures, which date back to the late 17th/early 18th Century, will now go on sale at Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst, West Sussex, on March 22 and are expected to sell for between...

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO