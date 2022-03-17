ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Red Flag Warning Today – Extreme Fire Behavior Possible

By rwturner
koxe.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM THIS EVENING FOR FOR ALL OF WEST CENTRAL...

www.koxe.com

San Angelo LIVE!

Extreme Wildfire Danger Prompts Red Flag Warning for Monday

SAN ANGELO – Strong gusty winds, low humidity and extremely dry fuels have prompted meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo to issue a Red Flag Warning for the Concho Valley Monday afternoon and evening. The threat of wildfires is greater because southwest winds at 15...
SAN ANGELO, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chaves County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 13:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS, NORTHERN PERMIAN BASIN, WESTERN LOW ROLLING PLAINS, AND MOST OF CULBERSON COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains and Chaves Plains. * TIMING...From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * RFTI...3 or near critical.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Coastal Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 14:08:00 Expires: 2022-03-15 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Coastal Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST TODAY FOR THE SOUTHEAST TO SOUTH CENTRAL COASTAL PLAINS OF PUERTO RICO .Gusty winds have been reported along the southern coastal plains. Sustained winds approaching 18 mph have been reported at Camp Santiago, with gusts above 25 mph. RH values have fallen into the upper 30s. Fuels and soils remain dry. Critical fire weather conditions are expected or occurring. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR THE SOUTHEAST TO SOUTH CENTRAL COASTAL PLAINS OF PUERTO RICO The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 6 PM AST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 014, which includes the southeast to south central coastal plains. * WIND...Sustained winds around 18 mph, with frequent stronger gusts, to 25 to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...RH values in the mid to upper 30s. * THUNDERSTORMS...None. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Texas State
KCCI.com

Snow on the way

We've got a nice one out there today with sunshine sticking around and temperatures climbing back into the 40s. Make sure you go out and embrace the day, though, because big changes are on the way. Cooler temperatures will move in Wednesday with highs in the middle 30s. Clouds will follow with chances for snow starting late evening on Wednesday. Snow will continue throughout the day on Thursday likely impacting the morning commute and possibly impacting the evening commute.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Massive March storm to bring heavy snow, high winds and severe storms to millions

On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBCMontana

Weekend cold front to bring light snow accumulations

A weak disturbance will spark off a few rain and snow showers today and Saturday. Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s. A cold front will bring gusty winds and lower snow levels Saturday night/early Sunday. Snow accumulations are expected across southwest Montana. We could see up to 2 inches of snow in Dillon, Ennis and Bozeman. The Madison, Gallatin and Tobacco Root Ranges could see as much as 6 inches of snow. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Okmulgee, Tulsa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, and warmer temperatures. Target Area: Okmulgee; Tulsa; Washington RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR WASHINGTON TULSA...AND OKMULGEE COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Oklahoma, Washington, Tulsa and Okmulgee counties. * WIND...South to southwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity falling into the 15 to 20 percent range. * TEMPERATURE...Highs in the mid and upper 60s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Glasscock, Mitchell, Reagan, Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 13:34:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-05 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Glasscock; Mitchell; Reagan; Scurry RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR THE GUADALUPE/DELAWARE MOUNTAINS AND ADJACENT PLAINS, DAVIS MOUNTAINS FOOTHILLS, TRANS PECOS, AND MUCH OF THE PERMIAN BASIN FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR MUCH OF THE REGION FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING * AFFECTED AREA...Scurry, Mitchell, Glasscock and Reagan. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Edwards, Ford, Kiowa, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-05 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Edwards; Ford; Kiowa; Stafford CRITICAL FIRE RISK SATURDAY RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 066...078...079 AND 080 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CST this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 066 Stafford Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 079 Edwards and Fire Weather Zone 080 Kiowa. * Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. Springer
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Deserts and Lowlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-10 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Deserts and Lowlands CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY AFTERNOON .An approaching weather system coming into the region from the north will strengthen west to southwest flow over the area Thursday afternoon. This will generate strong west-southwest winds over the area. 20 foot wind speeds will be in the 20 to 25 mph range by the afternoon. Very dry conditions will persist with relative humidity values across the lowlands west of the Rio Grande in the lower to middle teens. These conditions will result in high fire danger and the potential for erratic fire behavior. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 5 PM MST THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 5 PM MST Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 111, in southwest New Mexico. * WIND... Southwest winds between 20 and 25 mph gust up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent * HIGHEST THREAT...is located across the lowlands west of the Rio Grande Valley including Hidalgo, Luna and southern Grant counties where the winds will be stronger, the relative humidity will be low and the temperatures will be warmer. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Grant, Haskell, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 18:33:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-04 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Grant; Haskell; Stanton CRITICAL FIRE RISK SATURDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 074...075...076...084...085 AND 086 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 074...075 076...084...085 AND 086 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant and Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Kiowa, Pratt by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 12:26:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-05 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Barber; Clark; Comanche; Kiowa; Pratt CRITICAL FIRE RISK SATURDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 080...081 088...089 AND 090 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 080 Kiowa...Fire Weather Zone 081 Pratt...Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark...Fire Weather Zone 089 Comanche and Fire Weather Zone 090 Barber. * Winds...West to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 07:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-05 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE, WESTERN BIG BEND, SE ALABAMA, AND SW GEORGIA FOR DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST /8 PM CST/ THIS EVENING FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 026, 027, 065, 066, 067, 068, 069, 108, 112, 114, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 155, 156, 157, AND 158 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 065, 066, 067, 068, and 069.Fire weather zones 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 026, 027, 108, 112, and 114.Fire weather zones 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, 155, 156, 157, 158, 159, 160, and 161. * WIND...Southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts near 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...25 to 45 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...Not expected. * FUELS...Very dry. Several wildfires ongoing. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL

