Red Flag Warning Today – Extreme Fire Behavior Possible

Effective: 2022-03-10 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Deserts and Lowlands CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY AFTERNOON .An approaching weather system coming into the region from the north will strengthen west to southwest flow over the area Thursday afternoon. This will generate strong west-southwest winds over the area. 20 foot wind speeds will be in the 20 to 25 mph range by the afternoon. Very dry conditions will persist with relative humidity values across the lowlands west of the Rio Grande in the lower to middle teens. These conditions will result in high fire danger and the potential for erratic fire behavior. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 5 PM MST THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 5 PM MST Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 111, in southwest New Mexico. * WIND... Southwest winds between 20 and 25 mph gust up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent * HIGHEST THREAT...is located across the lowlands west of the Rio Grande Valley including Hidalgo, Luna and southern Grant counties where the winds will be stronger, the relative humidity will be low and the temperatures will be warmer. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

GRANT COUNTY, NM ・ 9 DAYS AGO