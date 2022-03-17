Red Flag Warning Today – Extreme Fire Behavior Possible

Effective: 2022-03-05 07:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-05 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE, WESTERN BIG BEND, SE ALABAMA, AND SW GEORGIA FOR DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST /8 PM CST/ THIS EVENING FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 026, 027, 065, 066, 067, 068, 069, 108, 112, 114, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 155, 156, 157, AND 158 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 065, 066, 067, 068, and 069.Fire weather zones 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 026, 027, 108, 112, and 114.Fire weather zones 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, 155, 156, 157, 158, 159, 160, and 161. * WIND...Southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts near 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...25 to 45 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...Not expected. * FUELS...Very dry. Several wildfires ongoing. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Comments / 0