Rain and wintry mix likely for cold, foggy Friday
We were spoiled again today with some morning sun and temps in the mid 50 to mid 60s. Clouds moved in midday followed by scattered light rain and temps falling into the 40s and 50s. The rain becomes more widespread throughout the evening and overnight with temps dropping into the mid 30s. Friday is a nasty day with temps in the 30s, a gusty NE wind to 35 mph, fog and rain. Areas north of Milwaukee will see a wintry mix develop in the afternoon and evening. Fond du Lac to Sheboygan and down to West Bend could see 2-4" of heavy wet snow by Saturday morning. Port Washington to Waukesha 1-2" of slush and areas south will see a dusting at best. These totals could easily change with just a few degree change in the temperatures.
The wintry mix moves out Saturday morning and we will see some afternoon sun and highs in the low 40s. Sunday is very nice with temps in the 50s and sunshine. Rain returns Monday afternoon and it looks rainy and chilly for Tuesday and Wednesday with another chance for a wintry mix on Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and damp with rain showers
Low: 36
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
FRIDAY: Cloudy, foggy, windy and colder with rain likely
A wintry mix is likely north of Milwaukee
High: 40 Lakefront...35 Inland
Wind: NE 15-30 mph
SATURDAY: AM wintry mx, then partly cloudy and windy
High: 43
Wind: NW 15-25 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild
High: 50 Lakefront...57 Inland
Wind: WSW 5-10 mph
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon light rain
High: 51 Lakefront...60 Inland
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain likely
High: 44
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
