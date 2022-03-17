Rain and wintry mix likely for cold, foggy Friday

We were spoiled again today with some morning sun and temps in the mid 50 to mid 60s. Clouds moved in midday followed by scattered light rain and temps falling into the 40s and 50s. The rain becomes more widespread throughout the evening and overnight with temps dropping into the mid 30s. Friday is a nasty day with temps in the 30s, a gusty NE wind to 35 mph, fog and rain. Areas north of Milwaukee will see a wintry mix develop in the afternoon and evening. Fond du Lac to Sheboygan and down to West Bend could see 2-4" of heavy wet snow by Saturday morning. Port Washington to Waukesha 1-2" of slush and areas south will see a dusting at best. These totals could easily change with just a few degree change in the temperatures.

The wintry mix moves out Saturday morning and we will see some afternoon sun and highs in the low 40s. Sunday is very nice with temps in the 50s and sunshine. Rain returns Monday afternoon and it looks rainy and chilly for Tuesday and Wednesday with another chance for a wintry mix on Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and damp with rain showers

Low: 36

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Cloudy, foggy, windy and colder with rain likely

A wintry mix is likely north of Milwaukee

High: 40 Lakefront...35 Inland

Wind: NE 15-30 mph

SATURDAY: AM wintry mx, then partly cloudy and windy

High: 43

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild

High: 50 Lakefront...57 Inland

Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon light rain

High: 51 Lakefront...60 Inland

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain likely

High: 44

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

