Lake County, MI

Peacock Township board appoints new supervisor, clerk

By Shanna Avery
Lake County Star
 2 days ago
The township of Peacock is operating with a full board again, with a new supervisor and clerk being appointed.  (Star photo/Shanna Avery)

PEACOCK TWP. — Peacock Township is operating with a full board again after the recent resignation of Mark Venema as supervisor and Diana Venema as clerk during a special meeting March 4.

On March 10, a special meeting was called so remaining board members could appoint township residents to fill these positions until election, when they can choose to run again and possibly compete with other candidates.

The board appointed and approved Kevin Walker as supervisor. During the meeting, Walker resigned as chair of the zoning board of appeals and board of review so he can take the supervisor position, effective March 22.

The board appointed and approved Shirley Blackler, through a Zoom meeting, to fill the position of clerk. Blackler is president of the Wolf Lake Riparian Association and had served as deputy clerk for the township before. Geraldine Sampsell will fill in until Blackler is back in the area, and then will be deputy clerk for Blackler.

"We have done everything legally possible to have our board again," trustee Marsha Bouwkamp said. "We're not going to have a three-member board. We're going to have a full board and keep our township going."

Bouwkamp said the board also will make an allowance for the treasurer, deputy treasurer, clerk and deputy clerk to retrieve the mail, where as before, only the clerk and deputy clerk retrieved the mail.

The regular meeting of the township board will be March 23. The board meets the fourth Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m.

Lake County, MI
Lake County Star

Lake County, MI
ABOUT

The Lake County Star covers local news, sports, business, politics, and community events within the Lake County Michigan Area.

 https://www.lakecountystar.com/

