Webber Township appoints new trustee

By Shanna Avery
Lake County Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kIIZg_0ehlrofq00
Webber Township board members appointed a new trustee during their last regular board meeting. (Star photo/Shanna Avery) (: Webber Township board members appointed a new trustee during their last regular board meeting. (Star photo/Shanna Avery)

WEBBER TWP. — Webber Township has a new trustee to fill a vacant spot on the township board.

During the regular board meeting March 10, the board accepted the resignation of Jim Cochran as trustee, who filled the vacancy on the board left by Nicole Oisten, who moved out of the county. The board appointed Kelly McCune as trustee to replace Cochran.

The board accepted the resignation of Larry Reed, who was appointed zoning administrator for the township this winter, to fill the vacancy of Michael Oisten, who also moved out of the county.

“We are advertising the zoning position and will take applications and have interviews,” said Webber Township supervisor Ernie Wogatzke, who the board is allowing to stand in temporarily until someone is hired for the position.

The board also approved Christina LaPam for deputy treasurer.

Also during the meeting, Jane Allison and Deborah Smith-Olson, of the Baldwin Downtown Development Authority, discussed expanding the DDA to finish projects, as well as work on a joint project to expand sidewalks from downtown, east along M-37 going northward, up to MichiganWorks!, so people could have easier access walking there, Wogatzke said.

In another topic addressed, Anthony Farr-Raider wants to supply a community garden, and have it placed behind the township hall, which would provide access to water, Wogatzke added.

The township also set dates for spring clean up. Each Tuesday in May, they will focus on a different quadrant of the township for cleaning, during regular trash pickups.

Lake County Star

Lake County Star

Lake County, MI
