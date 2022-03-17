Lake County Township Association in need of officers

The Lake County Township Association meets quarterly and draws township officials throughout the county so they can touch base and learn more about what's going on in the county. (Star photo/Shanna Avery)

LAKE COUNTY —The Lake County Township Association is in need of more officers.

During quarterly meetings each year, township officials throughout Lake County have a chance to meet and discuss township and county topics during the Lake County Township Association meetings.

The Lake County Township Association meetings were put on halt during COVID, but now meetings can reconvene. There is a lack of officers, though. The volunteer board consists of a president, secretary and treasurer, and the only officer remaining is secretary Ernie Wogatzke.

During the last meeting, in September, Marsha Bouwkamp, who served many years as the treasurer, announced her resignation. Mark Venema, who was president of the board since 2018, is no longer qualified to be part of the Township Association because he recently resigned as Peacock Township supervisor.

Wogatzke is calling together a meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Pinora Township Hall, and is asking township officials throughout the county to attend so these positions can be appointed.

"During COVID we shut down. We are pretty much starting a new group over again. The April meeting will be like an organizational meeting — see what direction the Lake County Township Association would like to go,” Wogatzke said.

To serve on the board, Wogatzke said, a person has to be an elected township official in Lake County. The chairperson runs the meeting, the secretary takes minutes, and the treasurer keeps track of expenditures and billing with Board of Review.

“Being on the Lake County Township Association board is not complicated. The purpose of the group is to get the townships together and share information and learn from one another,” he added.

Overall, the Lake County Township Association has been viewed as a positive experience by officials.

"I really learn a lot from these meetings," Pinora Township supervisor Victoria Dennett said. "Everyone is able to share ideas, and this is helpful."

During the years, county commissioners, road commissioners, the sheriff's office, state representatives and other officials attended these meetings to touch base with township governments to hear their questions and concerns, and also give updates.