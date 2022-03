Click here to read the full article. The Tony-nominated actor Will Swenson has been cast as Neil Diamond in the Broadway-bound musical about the “Sweet Caroline” singer-songwriter, producers announced today. Swenson will play the title role in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical when the production makes its world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre this summer. Producers Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio have indicated the musical is aimed at Broadway, though production dates and specific plans for New York have not been announced. Swenson, whose Broadway credits include his Tony-nominated performance in Diane Paulus’ production of Hair and most recently...

