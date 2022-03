This morning we will have a partially clear sky. Temperatures this morning will be in the 30s. Today there will be times of clouds and sunshine. There will be a few showers in the north later this evening. Most will stay dry south of I-80. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds. Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Wednesday will reach into the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday night will become cloud with showers moving in for early Thursday.

