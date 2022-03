What happens when you run out of cap space? You lose perhaps the best punter in franchise history. Corey Bojorquez, an unrestricted free agent, will not be brought back. The Packers simply don’t have the cap space for a veteran punter. Acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams after training camp, he played under the fourth-year minimum salary of $920,000. Heading into Year 5, Bojorquez will cost $1.035 million. A rookie, by comparison, will cost $705,000.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO