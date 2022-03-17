ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca Farmers Market back at Steamboat Landing on April 2

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ithaca Farmers Market is headed back outdoors beginning April 2, 2022. The market will resume using its outdoor space at Steamboat Landing. It will...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

FINGER LAKES TRAVEL: Spotlight on Christina Nardozzi, St Patrick’s Day coffee, and lunch at the Downtown Deli

This weeks spotlight goes to Christina Nardozzi. She’s a business owner in the Finger Lakes. Her salon Glam Garden Studio is located at 481 Hamilton Street in Geneva. She creates beautiful hair transformations. On top of running a business and being a hair stylist Christina is a mom. In our weekly TikTok feature she brought us behind the scenes to show us her daily process.
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Seneca Falls Backpack Program receives a boost

Seneca Falls Backpack Program announced today the acceptance of a donation from Seneca Meadows. The donation will be allocated for daily nutritious snacks for Seneca Falls Middle School and Mynderse Academy students. One of the goals of the Seneca Falls Backpack Program is to provide nutritionally insecure teens in the community with a steady supply of snacks to meet their nutritional needs.
SENECA FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Food & Drinks
Ithaca, NY
Business
Ithaca, NY
Lifestyle
City
Ithaca, NY
FingerLakes1.com

INSIDE THE FLX: Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason on a marketing agreement for Auburn attractions, money for businesses affected by COVID and the nuisance smoke shop on Franklin St. (podcast)

In our weekly visit with Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason, we discuss a marketing agreement to promote Auburn’ cultural and historic attractions, money available to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the upcoming design meeting for the Casey Park skate park and the next step in dealing with the nuisance smoke shop on Franklin St.
AUBURN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

73K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy