Mikaela Shiffrin wins skiing’s overall World Cup title for fourth time

Kicking off the 2007 season from just outside the top-15 and with big goals on his mind, Novak Djokovic lost to Roger Federer at the Australian Open. In March, the Serb reached the first Masters 1000 final in Indian Wells. Rafael Nadal proved to be too strong for Novak, who learned the lesson well ahead of their next clash two weeks later in Miami.
The 19-year-old Novak Djokovic was eager to chase big goals after a breakthrough run in 2006, kicking off the next season with the Adelaide title. Heading to the USA for the opening Masters 1000 events of the year, Djokovic lost the Indian Wells final to Rafael Nadal and avenged the defeat in the Miami quarter-final to advance into the last four.
MERIBEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin already got the overall World Cup title. Petra Vlhová had the Olympic and World Cup titles in slalom. Maybe that left space for a surprise Saturday. Andreja Slokar stepped up with a career-best result to win the slalom at the World Cup...
Rafael Nadal brilliantly passed the third round of Indian Wells managing to beat Daniel Evans 7-5 6-3 in two sets and risking much less than in the previous match against Sebastian Korda. In his match in the Californian tournament, in fact, the twenty-one-time slam winner had the best of the American only at the tie break of the third set, recovering from the 2-5 disadvantage.
Rafael Nadal defeated Nick Kyrgios in three sets in the quarter-finals of BNP Partribas Open 2022, in what has been one of the funniest matches of the season so far. it is undoubtedly the cartel game of the day in Indian Wells. Nadal was leading 5-3 in the direct clashes:...
World No. 132 Nick Kyrgios has been granted a wildcard into Houston, the tournament announced on Thursday. Kyrgios, a six-time ATP champion, is set to make his second appearance on the clay courts of Houston. Kyrgios made his Houston debut in 2018 and now he set to make his second...
March 18 (Reuters) - An inexperienced Switzerland side beat Olympic champions Austria 3-1 in the final to win the alpine skiing mixed team parallel event in Meribel, France on Friday. Fadri Janutin defeated Patrick Feurstein by 0.26 seconds to give Switzerland the decisive point in a 3-1 victory over Austria,...
Roger Federer became world no. 1 in 2004, winning three Majors and moving miles away from all the rivals. A year later, Rafael Nadal was there to challenge him, with both players conquering 11 ATP titles for complete domination over the rest of the field. The Swiss could not defend...
Great Britain's Amber Hill won gold on her return to international shooting after missing out on last summer's Tokyo Olympics with coronavirus. The 24-year-old claimed a comfortable first place at the World Cup in Nicosia, Cyprus. "The feeling of coming home with a medal for my country never gets old,"...
Some of the best dodgeball players were in Erie on March 19. to try to make it to the national stage. USA Dodgeball held a scouting event at Erie Bank Sports Park. Men and women’s teams from all over the northern and eastern U.S. competed in the event. Their hope is to be seen and […]
Rafael Nadal is still not ready to lose a match in 2022! The Spaniard is through to his 76th Masters 1000 semi-final thanks to a hard-fought 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 triumph over Nick Kyrgios in two hours and 46 minutes. A three-time Indian Wells champion is now 19-0 in 2022, seeking the fourth title in the desert and the first since 2013.
Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro set the title clash in Indian Wells 2013 following the semi-final victories over Tomas Berdych and Novak Djokovic. It was their 11th meeting, and Nadal earned the eighth victory, beating del Potro 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 for the 22nd Masters 1000 crown and third in the desert.
Novak Djokovic reached the fourth Indian Wells semi-final in 2012. The Serb won the previous three but could not keep a perfect record following a 7-6, 3-6, 7-6 loss to John Isner. The encounter lasted two hours and 46 minutes, and Novak finished on the losing side in the Masters 1000 semi-finals for the first time since Shanghai 2010.
Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic reached the semi-final at the season's first Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells in 2005. Milos Raonic spoiled Rafael Nadal's party, though, defeating the Spaniard 4-6, 7-6, 7-5 in three hours in the quarter-final to set the semi-final clash against Federer. It was...
SANREMO, Italy, March 19 (Reuters) - Slovenian Matej Mohoric stunned the pre-race favourites to win the Milan-Sanremo Monument classic following a perfect attack on the last descent on Saturday. The Bahrain Victorious rider was still in contention after Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar accelerated on the final Poggio climb...
Seven out of eight top seeds reached the 2013 Indian Wells quarter-final. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic were among them, but only one of the favorites advanced into the title clash. Nadal toppled Federer while Juan Martin del Potro ousted Andy Murray to set the semi-final duel against Novak Djokovic.
