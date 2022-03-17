Mikaela Shiffrin wins skiing’s overall World Cup title for fourth time

Rafael Nadal brilliantly passed the third round of Indian Wells managing to beat Daniel Evans 7-5 6-3 in two sets and risking much less than in the previous match against Sebastian Korda. In his match in the Californian tournament, in fact, the twenty-one-time slam winner had the best of the American only at the tie break of the third set, recovering from the 2-5 disadvantage.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO