Rugby

Stu Townsend: Exeter scrum-half ready to fight for place after injury return

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExeter scrum-half Stu Townsend is ready to fight for his place in the squad as he prepares to return from injury. The 26-year-old - who started the 2017 Premiership final win over Wasps - has only played once this season after undergoing shoulder surgery in October. He is set...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Six Nations 2022: Wales assistant coach Stephen Jones seeks more tries

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:45 GMT; listen on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Watch highlights online & Scrum V, Sunday, 20 March 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
RUGBY
BBC

Six Nations 2022: Fly-half Dan Biggar looks to life beyond 100 Wales caps

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:45 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Watch highlights online & Scrum V, Sunday, 20 March 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
RUGBY
BBC

BBL & WBBL Trophy: London Lions face Cheshire Phoenix & Sevenoaks Suns in finals

London Lions will look to take home a BBL Trophy double for the second year running in Sunday's finals in Glasgow. The Lions' men's and women's sides are the reigning champions going into their finals against Cheshire Phoenix and Sevenoaks Suns respectively. The women's final pits the Championship's joint leaders...
SPORTS
Rugby
Sports
The Independent

Hugo Keenan and Stuart Hogg set for key battle of fullbacks in Ireland vs Scotland

Ireland are in contention for their first Six Nations title since 2018 going into Saturday’s round-five clash with Scotland in Dublin.The Irish have not lost at home to the Scots for 12 years but their quest for championship glory is reliant on England avoiding defeat away to Grand Slam-chasing France.Here, we take a closer look an intriguing full-back battle between Hugo Keenan and Stuart Hogg.Hugo Keenan – Leinster😍 Get yourself a full-back who does it all…What an impact Hugo Keenan has made in a green jersey!⚡️#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugbyOnTikTok pic.twitter.com/q4rjVGmAa9— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) January 13, 2022Position: Full-backAge: 25Caps: 19Debut: versus Italy,...
WORLD
The Guardian

Leicester v Brentford: match preview

Two wins in a row have lifted Brentford close to safety – a third would take them level on points with Leicester and almost confirm that they will be in the Premier League again next season. Ivan Toney has started to prove he belongs at this level, with seven goals in his past five matches. His sharpness, and Brentford’s set-piece prowess, will test the solidity of a Leicester defensive that could feature Wesley Fofana for the first time in the league this season. Paul Doyle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

France vs England talking points: What to expect in Six Nations finale

England and France will bring the 2022 Six Nations to a close when they meet in Paris on Saturday.Here, we examine five talking points as France stand on the brink of securing their first silverware for over a decade.Pressure mountsWho lifts the #GuinnessSixNations trophy this weekend? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6oAiB4pDM2— Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 14, 2022Another inquest into Eddie Jones’ flailing England project beckons if they are dispatched in Paris, as seems likely. A third-place finish is the best his team can hope for, while the bleakest scenario is to end up fifth for the second year running. Jones is aware...
WORLD
BBC

Six Nations 2022: Ireland v Scotland match preview, team news & key stats

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Ulster; text commentary and match highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Ireland hope to snatch the Six Nations title when they complete their campaign at...
WORLD
BBC

Under-20 Six Nations: Wales make eight changes to face Italy

Venue: Parc Eirias Stadium, Colwyn Bay Date: Sunday, 20 March Kick-off: 14:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online, report on the BBC Sport website and app. Wales Under-20s head coach Byron Hayward makes eight changes and a positional switch for Sunday's final...
WORLD
BBC

Super League: Wigan Warriors 32-22 Castleford Tigers

Tries: Hardaker, Farrell 2, Havard, Field Goals: Hardaker 6. Tries: Eden, Griffin, Trueman, Mamo Goals: O'Brien 3. Wigan did enough to overcome a dogged Castleford side who had Brad Martin sent off and lost Mahe Fonua to a game-changing sin-binning. Fonua went for a late shot at the end of...
RUGBY
The Independent

Wales vs Italy LIVE: Six Nations rugby result, final score and reaction as Italy earn first win since 2015

Follow live coverage as Italy dramatically beat Wales 22-21 on the the final weekend of the Six Nations in Cardiff.There was a dramatic conclusion as, with Italy trailing by six points heading into the final minute, Ange Capuozzo scorched down the touchline and fed Edoardo Padovani to finish and put Italy within one point. Garbisi slotted the conversion for Italy to win 22-21 and claim their first Six Nations victory for seven years in the most dramatic of fashions.Follow Ireland vs Scotland LIVE: Six Nations rugby latest score and updatesDewi Lake, Owen Watkin and Josh Adams had all scored tries for Wales to put them ahead but Italy stayed in touch through the boot of Garbisi and Padovani before the dramatic conclusion.It was an emotional day for Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones. Fly-half Biggar became the seventh Welshman to win 100 caps for his country while lock Jones added more history to a stellar career by hitting the 150-cap landmark - a feat never previously achieved in international rugby - but they couldn’t celebrate with victory.Follow all the latest updates and analysis from the Principality Stadium:
WORLD
The Independent

Ireland vs Scotland LIVE: Six Nations rugby latest score and updates as Dan Sheehan puts Ireland ahead

Follow live coverage as Ireland face Scotland as they aim to win the Six Nations title in Dublin.The 2022 title is still up for grabs for Andy Farrell’s side when they welcome the Scots to the Aviva Stadium. A win over Gregor Townsend’s team will earn a first Triple Crown since 2018 and only their 12th in the championship’s 139-year history. Should England then overturn France in Paris later this evening, the title will be theirs too. Iain Henderson, Jack Conan and Mack Hansen have all been restored to the starting XV as they try and do their part of the bargain.Scotland talisman Finn Russell has been dropped to the bench after some underwhelming performances with Edinburgh’s Blair Kinghorn stepping into the 10 jersey. The other alteration is in the second row, where Jonny Gray, who has missed the last two games through injury, returns in place of Exeter colleague Sam Skinner.Follow all the latest updates and analysis:
WORLD

