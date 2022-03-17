Stu Townsend: Exeter scrum-half ready to fight for place after injury return

Follow live coverage as Italy dramatically beat Wales 22-21 on the the final weekend of the Six Nations in Cardiff.There was a dramatic conclusion as, with Italy trailing by six points heading into the final minute, Ange Capuozzo scorched down the touchline and fed Edoardo Padovani to finish and put Italy within one point. Garbisi slotted the conversion for Italy to win 22-21 and claim their first Six Nations victory for seven years in the most dramatic of fashions.Follow Ireland vs Scotland LIVE: Six Nations rugby latest score and updatesDewi Lake, Owen Watkin and Josh Adams had all scored tries for Wales to put them ahead but Italy stayed in touch through the boot of Garbisi and Padovani before the dramatic conclusion.It was an emotional day for Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones. Fly-half Biggar became the seventh Welshman to win 100 caps for his country while lock Jones added more history to a stellar career by hitting the 150-cap landmark - a feat never previously achieved in international rugby - but they couldn’t celebrate with victory.Follow all the latest updates and analysis from the Principality Stadium:

