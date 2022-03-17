ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambodian court convicts opposition leaders in mass trial

By Thomas Maresca
 2 days ago
March 17 (UPI) -- A Cambodian court convicted 21 people, including exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy, on charges including conspiracy to overthrow the government in a decision Thursday that defendants and rights groups blasted as an effort to sideline opponents of strongman Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court imposed sentences of 10 years to Rainsy and six other senior leaders of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party, all of whom were tried in absentia, local news site VOD reported.

Thirteen party activists who were present in court received sentences of five years. One other defendant was given a suspended five-year sentence.

Rainsy, who resides in France, left Cambodia in 2016 to avoid charges that included defamation of Hun Sen, who has held onto power since 1985.

Most of the charges in Thursday's decision revolved around Rainsy's plan to return to Cambodia in 2019, which prosecutors argued was part of a plot to topple the government.

Defendants in court shouted that they were innocent as the verdict was read, while a group of supporters clashed with guards outside the courthouse, VOD reported.

Rights groups were quick to slam the decision as another abuse of power by the Hun Sen government, which has intensified its suppression of political opposition in recent years.

"The mass trial and convictions of political opponents on baseless charges is a witch hunt that discredits both the Cambodian government and the country's courts," Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said.

"Cambodia's politicized courts have facilitated Prime Minister Hun Sen's effort to destroy the last remnants of democratic freedoms and civil and political rights in the country," Robertson said.

Cambodian authorities cracked down on opposition politicians, civil society groups and independent media in the run-up to a scheduled 2018 election. The country's high court ultimately dissolved the Rainsy-founded CNRP, allowing the CPP to run virtually unopposed in an election roundly condemned by international observers.

Western nations including the United States responded with targeted sanctions and visa restrictions, while the European Union ultimately revoked Cambodia's duty-free access to its markets over its worsening rights situation.

Thursday's decision was the second in four mass trials of more than 150 individuals connected to the CNRP.

"The justice system has again been used as a blunt political tool in an attempt to quash opposition to Hun Sen's dictatorship," Rainsy wrote on Twitter after the verdict was announced. "Opposing dictators is a duty, not a crime."

