Galesburg, IL

DUI for Galesburg man after falling asleep behind the wheel on train tracks

WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 2 days ago

Galesburg Police early Sunday morning (March 13th) responded to the intersection of North Broad and East Water Streets for a vehicle stopped on the train tracks and the male driver slumped over...

www.wgil.com

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Suspected teen steals alcohol from Casey’s Thursday morning.

Just before 2:00 am Thursday morning, (March 17th) Galesburg Police responded to Casey’s on North Seminary Street for a report of retail theft. Store employees told police a thin, white male suspect accompanied by a thin, white female suspect entered the store, grabbed a bottle of liquor from a shelf, and ran out. The two entered a black Ford Mustang and drove off. Stolen was a bottle of Crown Royal Apple valued at just under $20. Employees were able to write down the license plate number, and after an extensive search, officers have a male suspect wanted for questioning. The Ford is registered to a 16-year old white male from East Moline. Officers also located the teen via social media with a black Ford Mustang on his Facebook page. The investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Kentucky man facing cannabis charges in Galesburg

Galesburg Police on Thursday, March 11th, around 5:20 in the morning conducted a traffic stop on West Ferris on a vehicle without properly working headlights. Officers ran the 2012 Chevy Malibu’s registration – which has been known to be associated with individuals the department received Crimestopper tips on. The driver was identified as 20-year old Justin Fletcher of Lexington, Kentucky. The vehicle was emitting a strong cannabis odor and an unlit cannabis “blunt” was in plain view in the center console. Fletcher was detained. Officers also located two .45 caliber rounds under the passenger seat. Police asked Fletcher about the whereabouts of the individual associated with the vehicle – due to the Crimestopper tip, and about the ammunition. Fletcher didn’t answer right away and eventually said he did not know, saying he borrowed the car from a friend, according to police reports. The ammunition was confiscated. Fletcher was charged with Illegal Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man allegedly robs female after overnight hotel stay.

Galesburg Police are investigating after a female victim reported what was supposed to be a romantic rendezvous turned into a robbery. Officers met with the 37-year old female victim who told police she planned on staying the night with a “guy friend” at the Quality Inn on Saturday night (March 12th). She said her guy friend never showed up, but a 31-year old male acquaintance of hers DID show up and they stayed the night together in the hotel room. When she woke up Sunday morning, the male acquaintance was gone, and a bunch of recently purchased clothes and about $300 in cash was missing from her purse. When the female went to the front desk to check out, the hotel’s manager said the male subject had already checked them out the night before and collected the $100 security deposit. The victim called the male suspect to ask about her stolen property and he laughed and hung up on her, according to police reports. When officers met with hotel management, they said the female victim checked into the hotel room with her male acquaintance, but came downstairs with a different male subject the next morning. The male suspect accused of theft has a prior conviction of larceny and has been added to GPD’s pending arrest list.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD investigating after would-be shoplifter batters Hi-Lo manager.

Galesburg Police are investigating after a would-be shoplifter battered a manager at Hi-Lo on Friday evening (March 11th). Just before 7:00 pm on Friday, Galesburg Police responded to the grocery store on South Seminary Street and met with the store’s manager who said a heavy-set black male subject wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and flip-flops attempted to steal a bottle of Crown Royal. The manager witnessed the male stuff the bottle in his pants pocket and leave the store. When the manager confronted the male in the parking lot, the suspect struck the manager several times. The manager was able to get the bottle from the suspect. The manager then grabbed a broom to defend himself and the male subject took the broom but was unable to swing it while standing in a doorway. The male subject then took off running southbound and got into a dark-colored SUV before departing. The suspect’s identity is still unknown and the investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing serious charges after leading GPD on late-night pursuit.

Galesburg Police on Friday, March 4th around 1:00 am responded to Madison Street for a male subject in a stolen vehicle. The subject was 47-year old Dominic Michael of Galesburg. After Michael arrived, and before additional units could respond, he sped off through adjacent yards when police attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Officers lost sight of the vehicle, but it was eventually located in the 1000 block of East Brooks. Police along with Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies and a K9 officer was unable to locate Michael. Police then located a hand-written note inside the vehicle written by Michael that read like a suicide note, according to police reports. The note led police to the 1100 block of East Knox Street – a residence that Michael would frequent. Officers met with two female subjects who said Michael wasn’t there. Police were granted entry, and Michael was immediately found hiding in the basement. Dominic Michael was charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery and Motor Vehicle Theft from a previous case and additionally charged with Resisting Officers and Fleeing Eluding Officers. He was transported to the Knox County Jail.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg male parolee facing charges after leading GPD on afternoon pursuit.

Around 12:30pm on Sunday, March 4th, Galesburg Police observed a green Honda sedan with an attached registration for a KIA SUV. The sedan was parked in the 500 block of Arnold Street at a residence known for illegal narcotics activity. When officers returned to the residence, the sedan was gone. Officers then observed the vehicle in a driveway in the 500 block of Burgland Avenue. When police went to perform a traffic stop, the vehicle sped away committing numerous traffic offenses and reaching speeds of over 70 miles an hour on East Losey Street. The pursuit was terminated out of public safety. Around 4:30 that afternoon, GPD was notified by Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies the vehicle was located at Paradise Acres in Lake Bracken. The vehicle was unoccupied and the engine was still running. Deputies had a male and female in custody and a second male took off running when he spotted a Sheriff’s patrol vehicle. Inside the vehicle’s trunk, officers located numerous documents and identification records belonging to a 46-year old Galesburg man with a history of fleeing and eluding. The man is also on Mandatory Supervised Release by the Illinois Department of Corrections. He is wanted for questioning and the investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Peoria woman charged with DUI in Galesburg.

On Saturday, March 5th, around 1:45am Galesburg Police observed a vehicle traveling northbound on North Seminary Street near East Waters Street without a working taillight. GPD ran the vehicle’s registration which came back registered to a different vehicle, and police conducted a traffic stop. As officers spoke with the driver, 31-year old Michaela Bushnell of Peoria, they observed an open can of Twisted Tea sitting on the floor. Bushnell admitted to having drinks prior to driving, and officers conducted a field sobriety test. After showing signs of impairment, Bushnell provided a preliminary breath sample that read her BAC as .112%. Bushnell was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with DUI A1, DUI A2, Improper Use of Registration, and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Male teen facing slew of charges including DUI after Sunday afternoon accident.

Galesburg Police late Sunday afternoon (March 6th) responded to the area of East Losey Street and North Chambers Street for a report of a two-vehicle accident. A vehicle had struck another vehicle from behind and no one was hurt. Police made contact with the 17-year old driver that struck the other vehicle who had a valid Knox County Warrant. The male was stumbling around, slurring his words, and his eyes appeared glassy and watery according to police reports. The teen denied drinking alcohol or smoking cannabis despite a strong cannabis odor emitting from him and the vehicle. After a field sobriety test indicated signs of impairment, the teen was placed under arrest. A small amount of cannabis and an open container of alcohol was found inside the vehicle. Ultimately, the teen was charged with DUI Drugs, Aggravated DUI No Insurance, the warrant, Following Too Closely, Failure to Reduce Speed, No Insurance, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, and Illegal Transportation of Liquor. He was processed at the Knox County Jail and released to a guardian.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested after attempting to break into McDonald’s

Just before 1:30 this morning, (March 8th, 2022) Galesburg Police were dispatched to McDonald’s on North Henderson Street for a male subject attempting to break into the restaurant. When officers arrived, the subject has pulled into the JB Hawk parking lot on a bicycle. Dispatch received the call from employees at Steak N’ Shake who said the subject attempted to open the McDonald’s drive-thru windows. They recognized the subject, identified as 56-year-old Rodney Romani of Galesburg, because he tried to break into Steak N’ Shake recently, according to police reports. Officers discovered Romani has three larceny charges and two larceny convictions along with a burglary arrest. Romani was taken into custody and charged with attempted burglary.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman charged with DUI after caught speeding on Fourth Street Bridge.

Galesburg Police around 4:20 in the morning on Saturday, February 26th, observed a vehicle speeding over the Fourth Street bridge. Officers conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver: 21-year old Alexia Rodriguez of Galesburg. Rodriguez admitted she had “a little bit” to drink earlier at a party at a friend’s house, according to police reports. Officers had Rodriguez perform a field sobriety test which showed signs of impairment and she was placed under arrest. She refused to provide a breath sample. Knox County Jail policy does not accept anyone with a BAC over .25. Rodriguez provided a breath sample for jail staff that was under .25 but still over the legal limit of .08. Ultimately, Rodriguez was charged with Driving Under the Influence A2 and Exceeding the Speed Limit on a Bridge.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged after battering girlfriend’s daughter.

A now 23-year old Galesburg man is facing charges after pushing his girlfriend’s 5-year old daughter into a wall. Galesburg Police responded to the 1000 block of West South Street for a DCFS service request. DCFS was following up on a report filed by OSF of a child having bruises after she was brought into Prompt Care. Officers met with the girl’s mother and the mother’s boyfriend. The mother told police the girl had an altercation with other girls at school and that she also has AD/HD and banged her head on a wall. The DCFS employee met with the girl alone and the girl admitted that her mother’s boyfriend, 23-year old Alex Adams, who also lives at the residence, had pushed her up against a wall. Officers observed numerous marks on the girl, according to police reports. Adams, who is also on parole, was taken into custody. He also freely admitted that he pushed the girl. He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Domestic Battery.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged after trespassing and battering two women.

Shortly after 9:00pm on Saturday, February 26th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Simmons Street for a report of battery. Officers met with two females who each have an apartment in the complex. They were in one of the apartments and when they went to the other apartment, 63-year old Roger Edwardson – who also has an apartment in the area – was inside and refused to leave. It’s unclear if the women know Edwardson. An altercation took place and Edwardson began threatening one of the women with a decorative statue of a rooster. One of the women suffered a finger injury during the altercation and the statue broke. Edwardson then started threatening the other woman with a “large bedazzled fork”, according to police reports. The other victim suffered several small scratches from the fork. Edwardson was still in the apartment while officers met with the women. He was taken into custody and transported to the Knox County Jail. Edwardson was charged with Criminal Trespassing, Criminal Damage to Property, Domestic Battery, and Battery Causing Bodily Harm.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Monmouth man facing charges after caught speeding down Grand Avenue

On Sunday, February 27th, around 9:00 in the morning, GPD stopped a speeding sedan in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue. The vehicle was clocked going 50-60 miles per hour down Grand Avenue and illegally pass numerous vehicles in the turn lane. Officers met with a very uncooperative 26-year old Elijah Howell of Monmouth. Police repeatedly asked Howell for his driver’s license and proof of insurance – which he never provided, according to police reports. At one point, Howell threw up his arms and yelled, “I don’t feel safe, I want a supervisor!” Due to his reluctance to cooperate with officers, Howell was detained. Police then learned Howell’s license was suspended. According to reports, officers searched the vehicle which was emitting a thick haze of cannabis smoke. Police found a half-smoked cannabis “blunt” that was still warm to the touch, and two bags containing around 7.5 grams of cannabis. Howell eventually calmed down and apologized for his actions. He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, Speeding, and Driving on a Suspended License.
MONMOUTH, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man caught by Abingdon Police after fleeing GPD

On Sunday, February 27th, around 7:30 pm, Galesburg Police observed a vehicle pull onto North West Street playing excessively loud music. According to police reports, the music could be heard approximately six car lengths away. The vehicle also had an excessively loud after-market muffler. Officers stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver who identified himself as “Daniel Johnson” from Missouri. Offices noted that each time they asked the driver for his date of birth, he seemed unsure. Dispatch was later able to inform officers that the driver was identified as 23-year old Kendyll Johnson of Galesburg. When officers asked Johnson to step out of the vehicle, he said, “sure”; put the vehicle in gear, and began speeding off. Officers attempted to pursue the vehicle which committed numerous traffic offenses in the process, and the pursuit was terminated out of public safety. Two hours later, GPD was notified that Johnson was taken into custody at Casey’s in Abingdon by Abingdon Police. He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Aggravated Fleeing, Obstruction of Identification, Driving on a Revoked License, No Insurance, and numerous traffic offenses.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Monmouth man arrested at OSF for grabbing a nurse by the neck

Back on Thursday, February 17th, Galesburg Police responded to St. Mary’s Medical Center for a disturbance. 66-year old Mark Kauffman of Monmouth was being discharged and refused to leave the hospital. Kauffman told officers that medical staff refused to treat him. According to police reports, hospital staff did an emergency screening of Kauffman and determined he did not need immediate medical attention. It was at that time that Kauffman became upset and grabbed a nurse by the throat. Kauffman was taken into custody and transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Nurse.
MONMOUTH, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD investigating ongoing theft at Walmart.

Galesburg Police on Monday, February 28th, responded to Walmart for a report of retail theft. Officers met with Asset Protection Employees who, over the course of several weeks, had been tracking a female suspect who had been coming into the store routinely for a scam. Walmart offers “Shop and Scan” – an app that allows customers to scan items as they place them into their cart. When the customer is done shopping, they scan a barcode off their phone at the self-checkout and pay for their items. Employees said the female would scan a less expensive item and place a more expensive item in her cart – sometimes she would scan one item and then place multiple items in her cart. Officers reviewed security video of multiple incidents involving the woman’s scam, but the woman wore glasses and a face mask during the thefts. A 32-year old Galesburg woman is listed as a questionable suspect and the investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Teens charged with possession of cannabis after late night traffic stop.

Around 12:30 am on Monday, February 21st, Galesburg Police responded to the 100 block of East Main Street for a driving complaint. GPD received reports of a red Chevrolet pick-up truck running red lights in the downtown area. Officers were able to catch up with the vehicle near East Main and North Prairie Streets. Police conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the male driver and the four male passengers. The driver was a 17-year old male, another 17-year old male, and three 16-year old males were passengers. Officers asked the teens if there was any cannabis inside the vehicle to which one of the 16-year olds handed over a baggie of cannabis. Officers conducted a search of the truck and found a backpack with several cannabis pipes and bongs inside. Two of the 16-year olds were charged with Unlawful Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. The 17-year old driver was charged with Possession of Cannabis, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and cited for Improper turn signal. Police contacted all of the boys’ parents and they were released to them.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
ABOUT

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

