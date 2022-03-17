ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elden Ring patch 1.03 adds new side quests, nerfs Hoarfrost Stomp

By Kirk McKeand
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJXUb_0ehliKzr00

Elden Ring just got a beefy patch on console and PC, adding new questlines for a bunch of NPCs, fixing plenty of bugs, and nerfing and buffing various skills and spells. Speaking of those NPCs, it’ll be easier to find them now as well.

Whenever you encounter an NPC, you’ll now have the option to record their name and location on your map. That’s nice, isn’t it? It’ll be especially useful when you come across the new NPC, Jar-Bairn, who was also added in Elden Ring patch 1.03.

In more NPC news, you’ll be able to summon them in extra encounters once the new patch is installed.

In less happy news for some people, FromSoftware has reduced the damage and increased the casting time for Hoarfrost Stomp, a weapon ability that speedrunners and cowards use to defeat bosses quickly. If you played a melee build and ever found yourself teaming up with a mage player, you’ll know how overpowered a lot of the magic in Elden Ring is.

Weirdly, some spells have also been buffed. Gravity Well, Collapsing Stars, and Crystal Barrage all do more damage now. And a bunch of other sorceries have had their FP consumption reduced.

Elsewhere, it’s your usual bug fixes and balance changes. You can check out the full patch notes on the Bandai Namco site.

Written by Kirk McKeand on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

The Only Games That Are More Perfect Than Elden Ring

"Elden Ring" was set up to be a hit from its first announcement trailer. After seeing that famous fantasy author George R. R. Martin was pairing up with Hidetaka Miyazaki, the creator of "Dark Souls," people were anticipating a great game. What people didn't expect was for "Elden Ring" to set a series record and to quickly become known as one of the best games in the history of gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Why This Hidden Area In Elden Ring Has Fans Going Wild

There's not much to say about the quality of "Elden Ring" that hasn't already been said. The latest FromSoftware game has been the talk of the gaming community since its release on Feb. 25, 2022, breaking records, inciting backlash, and even inspiring a bustling eBay market for Runes and other in-game goodies. Fans immediately began enjoying dying in all manner of creative ways and sharing their discoveries in the massive open world game online. That being said, some gamers are already itching for new content for "Elden Ring," or at the very least contemplating potential DLC that could be on its way in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'The House of the Dead: Remake' Receives a New Trailer

After being announced last year, The House of the Dead remake has now received a new trailer. Developed by Forever Entertainment and Mega Pixel, the upcoming Nintendo Switch title is an updated reimagining of Sega‘s classic horror-themed light gun shooter video game. The publishers are also set to release a remake of The House of the Dead 2.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Red Dead Redemption 3 Leak Is Too Good to Be True

A new Red Dead Redemption 3 leak is making the rounds, getting fans of the Rockstar Games series excited in the process. That said, the leak is dubious, at best. With Rockstar Games currently working on GTA 6 and with this project having no known release date, it's going to be a long time before we see Red Dead Redemption 3. A fourth installment in the Red Dead series is inevitable, but fans of the western will need to exercise considerable patience while waiting for it. How long the wait will be, no one knows, minus Instant Gaming, a small retailer that claims the game is coming in 2026. There are numerous issues with the listing though.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Side Quests#Video Game#Npc News#Crystal Barrage#Fp#Glhf
Polygon

Elden Ring patch adds NPC markers, quests, bug fixes, and balance changes

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have released patch 1.03 for Elden Ring, and it’s a biggie. Headline changes include map tracking for characters you’ve met, new questlines, a new NPC, and a slew of balance adjustments — including what appears to be a nerf for the all-powerful Mimic Tear ash — and bug fixes.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Elden Ring Update 1.03 Live, Patch Notes Revealed

A new Elden Ring update is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything that developer FromSoftware has tweaked, fixed, and added to the game with the update. Dubbed update 1.03, it remains to be seen how much the patch actually improves as previous patches have unintentionally plagued the game with various issues.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Quantic Dream hits back at Star Wars: Eclipse delay rumors

Quantic Dream is hitting back at recent rumors which claim the studio is struggling to bring on talent and that Star Wars: Eclipse has been delayed internally. In an email to GamesRadar, a Quantic Dream representative rebuffed rumors of a Star Wars: Eclipse delay on the grounds that a release window was never confirmed. "Star Wars Eclipse has not been delayed because Quantic Dream never announced or promised a launch window for the title," the spokesperson said. "Recruiting remains active as it works on Star Wars Eclipse, third-party publishing, and unannounced projects."
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Digital Trends

Elden Ring will expand to other mediums as sales hit 12M

Elden Ring has sold 12 million copies since its release less than three weeks ago and appears to be set to expand into new mediums in the future. FromSoftware shared the news via a press release, attributing Elden Ring‘s overwhelming commercial success to the “simultaneous release of the game in 14 languages, coupled with the worldwide network tests prior to release.” The challenging open-world game is now the developer’s fastest-selling title and the bestselling game of February 2022. For comparison, 2016’s Dark Souls 3 took nearly four years to reach 10 million copies sold.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

FromSoftware Reveals Elden Ring Is Just Getting Started

FromSoftware's newest action RPG "Elden Ring" has been an unmitigated success. Sure, there have been a few issues with the PC edition of the game not being able to maintain a decent frame rate, but critical reviews have been glowing and it's set a series record for sales. This is largely because the massive open world and fluid combat system offers fans plenty of places to explore and enemies to fight, (even if battling some of these creatures results in some really gruesome deaths.) Gaming analyst Benji-Sales tweeted that the current number of players is actually higher than the all-time peak numbers for "Sekiro" and every "Dark Souls" game combined. Even with so many other major titles being released in 2022, many are already predicting that "Elden Ring" will be most platforms' game of the year.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Shovel Knight developer is giving away nearly a decade of artwork

Shovel Knight developer Yacht Club Games has released a massive pack of concept art from the last seven years. You can pick up the Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove art asset pack for free right now under the Creative Commons 4.0 license. You get, as Yacht Club has explained via Kickstarter, a nearly 1 GB zip file containing all of the art from the 7 years of the game's production. That's a whole lot of Shovel Knight, if anyone's counting.
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

EA Cancels EA Play Live 2022

Electronic Arts' (EA) annual summer event is canceled for the first time. EA Play Live 2022 will not happen. A representative of the video game publisher recently reached out to IGN, stating that EA can't host its annual EA Play Live event this year despite "exciting things" happening at its world-class studios.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

'Horizon Forbidden West' Lets Aloy Breathe Underwater — Here's How She Does It

The video game Horizon Zero Dawn was a huge success after it was released on the PS4 in 2017. So when there was even an idea of a sequel, fans were more than excited. Almost five years to the day, the second game in the series, Horizon Forbidden West, came out on Feb. 18, 2022 — and we're continuing to assist our heroine Aloy as she braves a brand-new frontier in order to discover herself and save the world.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Halo Infinite could see the return of a divisive multiplayer mode

Halo Infinite could be preparing a new multiplayer mode to add to its ranks alongside mainstays like Slayer, Capture the Flag and Strongholds, as a recent leak suggests that Warzone, Halo 5's large-scale frag-fest, could be returning with a battle royale twist. As reported by Wccftech, the details come from...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Latest Elden Ring patch adds NPC tracker and rebalancing

What just happened? FromSoftware's latest update for Elden Ring added a feature to help players keep track of tasks. It also made some significant changes to the game's balance. The patch comes amid worries it may suffer from the same massive security exploit that afflicted the Dark Souls games on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Five most exciting games revealed during Microsoft's ID@Xbox showcase

The latest ID@Xbox showcase gave us a look at a line-up of upcoming indie games headed to Xbox. With some first-time reveals, exciting trailers, and interviews with some of the developers behind the games, there was certainly plenty to digest. As well as highlighting some of the upcoming releases that will launch on Game Pass day one, we even got to see T-Pain play Crusader Kings 3 and start a new religion (yes, really). The ID@Xbox showcases are always great for highlighting some notable new indies on the horizon, with the added bonus of hearing directly from the people who are bringing them to us this year. But as a lengthy showcase with several ad breaks in between, it can be a lot to keep track of or stay on top of. As such, we've put together our favorite highlights from the showcase, with some of the most exciting games shown.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Hogwarts Legacy – Official Gameplay Reveal State of Play

Hogwarts Legacy Official Gameplay Reveal during a Sony PlayStation State of Play – showing us for the first time official gameplay footage of the upcoming action role-playing game from Avalanche Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Hogwarts Legacy – Official Gameplay Reveal. We finally have a first look...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

FromSoftware calls time on Elden Ring speedruns with latest patch

Elden Ring's record-breaking speedruns could be a thing of the past, thanks to the game's latest patch. Since its release, Elden Ring speedrunners have been competing to beat the game in increasingly speedy times. While it will take most of us upwards of 60 hours to conquer the Lands Between, one savvy Elden Ring speedrunner recently did so in less than 30 minutes.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to complete the Alexander questline in Elden Ring

The Elden Ring Alexander questline sees you hopping all over the Lands Between to help this rotund mega-jar, starting with freeing him by giving him a good smack. You’ll then go around Caelid, Liurnia, and beyond if you continue helping Alexander on his Elden Ring quest. By the end, the warrior jar will have rewarded you two Talismans that boost the potency of your weapon skills, and more. If you’re ready to help Iron Fist Alexander on his quest in Elden Ring, we’ve got all the information here.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Explicitly Debunks Multiplayer Rumors

Despite some rumors saying otherwise, Hogwarts Legacy is nothing more than a single-player game. In December, a rumor claimed that Hogwarts Legacy would have some kind of multiplayer element. Given developer Avalanche Studios had been relatively quiet in regards to the game since its reveal in 2020, it has been difficult for players to know what to expect from the upcoming game. The first teaser was very general and promised an RPG set in the famous wizarding school, but given Hogwarts Legacy was delayed a whole year, it wouldn't have been terribly shocking if the developer had added multiplayer.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy