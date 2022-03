When grocery shopping, it's common to check the expiration dates on certain food items, especially those that might spoil quickly like meat or milk products. A Costco member was doing this very activity and found something a bit concerning. The shopper shared a picture of sliced honey turkey on the subreddit devoted to the store writing, "Costco label slapped over manufacturer label. Lists higher price and a different sell-by date." The original use by date, which can be made out through the top label, says April 17 while the new date reads April 27. Moreover, the price of $6.99 per pound reached $12.86 on the original label, but the new one puts the turkey cost $7.69 per pound for a total of $14.23.

