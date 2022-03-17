Kentucky man facing cannabis charges in Galesburg

On Sunday, February 27th, around 7:30 pm, Galesburg Police observed a vehicle pull onto North West Street playing excessively loud music. According to police reports, the music could be heard approximately six car lengths away. The vehicle also had an excessively loud after-market muffler. Officers stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver who identified himself as “Daniel Johnson” from Missouri. Offices noted that each time they asked the driver for his date of birth, he seemed unsure. Dispatch was later able to inform officers that the driver was identified as 23-year old Kendyll Johnson of Galesburg. When officers asked Johnson to step out of the vehicle, he said, “sure”; put the vehicle in gear, and began speeding off. Officers attempted to pursue the vehicle which committed numerous traffic offenses in the process, and the pursuit was terminated out of public safety. Two hours later, GPD was notified that Johnson was taken into custody at Casey’s in Abingdon by Abingdon Police. He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Aggravated Fleeing, Obstruction of Identification, Driving on a Revoked License, No Insurance, and numerous traffic offenses.
