National Children’s Advocacy Center prepping for Child Abuse Prevention Month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — In just two weeks we’ll be moving on into April, which is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and one Tennessee Valley-based group is using it as an opportunity to raise awareness.

The National Children’s Advocacy Center uses the month to raise awareness about the work they do, while simultaneously educating those in the community about the prevalence of child abuse in the community and nationwide.

Those with center say roughly two forensic interviews are conducted with kids every single day, meaning more than 600 are done through the year. Amanda Jarrett, Marketing and Communications Director estimates they see close to 1,000 children total between the programs.

The therapies and services offered all come at no cost to the family.

“It happens in every zip code…every zip code,” said Jarrett. “We know that 1 in 10 children will experience abuse. While we’re moving the needle on having more kids report, we still have some work to do in our community and nationwide. Child Abuse Prevention Month offers us that platform to just really spread the facts about Child Abuse.”

They use a blue pinwheel, which signifies hope and healing for children impacted by both physical and sexual abuse, something those with the center say happens far too often.

Each year ahead of April, they plant entire gardens, filled with dozens of pinwheels outside of local businesses interested in helping promote awareness.

Along with the gardens, they post a sign explaining the significance of the month, with a goal of the pinwheels becoming a conversation starter about the work the non-profit does, in hopes that it may reach a child who needs them.

If you’re interested in helping them commemorate Child Abuse Prevention Month by hosting a free pinwheel garden, call the Advocacy Center at (256) 533-5437.

If you think a child may be dealing with neglect or abuse, click here for more resources .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.