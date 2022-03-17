ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil surges amid warnings of supply shortages

By Ahmad Ghaddar
Schneps Media
Schneps Media
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LONDON -Oil prices climbed 4% on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said three million barrels a day (bpd) of Russian oil and products could be shut in from next month and despite the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates. The supply loss would be...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

