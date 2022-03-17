ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MI

Lentin fish fry returns to St. Ann's Senior Center

By Shanna Avery
Lake County Star
 2 days ago
Lake County Knights of Columbus host Friday fish fries, to benefit the community.  (Star photo/Shanna Avery)

Friday fish fries are back.

Since COVID, the Lenten season fish fry had been canceled in Lake County, which were served at St. Ann's Senior Center in Baldwin, and St. Bernard Church in Irons.

Although the fish fry at St. Bernard has not resumed this year, the Knights of Columbus at St. Ann-St. Ignatius are cooking up plenty on Fridays during Lent, and for good causes.

"Money raised during our fish fry goes back into the community to support local causes," said Thom Kaverman, of Knights of Columbus, who volunteers serving the meal.

The menu includes baked or fried fish (cod or pollack), french fries or a baked potato, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, a roll and butter, desserts and non-alcoholic drinks. Cost is $11 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-11, and kids ages 4 and younger are free.

The meal is served from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Friday ending April 15, at St. Ann's Senior Center, 690 9th St., Baldwin.

"We have been getting a lot of great comments on the meal. People are really enjoying it," volunteer Dona TenBrock said.

Lake County, MI

Lake County, MI
ABOUT

The Lake County Star covers local news, sports, business, politics, and community events within the Lake County Michigan Area.

 https://www.lakecountystar.com/

