Knoxville, TN

Great Smoky Mountains hiker rescued by Tennessee National Guard

By Hannah Moore
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A hiker who suffered a severe illness on the Appalachian Trail was rescued by a National Guard medical flight crew on March 15.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Tennessee National Guard was made aware of a hiker who was unable to stand or walk near Double Spring Gap Shelter in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

Within 30 minutes, a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from Detachment 1, Company C, 1-171st Aviation Regiment, based in Knoxville, was on its way. The crew consisted of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Backus, pilot-in-command; Capt. Philip Webster, pilot; and Sgt. Chris Farrar, crew chief. Sgt. 1st Class Cassandra Antes and Sgt. 1st Class Giovanni DeZuani were the flight paramedics.

Around 9 a.m., the hiker was found near the shelter. Farrar lowered DeZuani from the helicopter to hoist the hiker into the aircraft.

    A Tennessee National Guard flight crew arrives to rescue an ill hiker on the Appalachian Trail, Mar. 15. (Courtesy photo from the Tennessee National Guard)
    The Tennessee National Guard conducted the emergency air evacuation mission after being notified of a severely ill hiker in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park near Double Spring Gap Shelter. (Courtesy photo from the Tennessee National Guard)
    A Tennessee National Guard medical crew arrives at UT Medical Center with a hiker who suffered a severe illness on the Appalachian Trail, Mar. 15. (Courtesy photo from the Tennessee National Guard)
Once onboard, DeZuani and Antes began treating the hiker as the aircraft flew to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. They arrived at UT Medical Center at 9:22 a.m. with the entire mission taking less than 90 minutes.

WJHL

