Back and forth, back and forth — why do we keep on with this insanity?. If all that’s going on in our world has you simply exhausted, too bad, because this weekend, you have to remember to move your clocks forward — all your clocks. That’s right: goddamned Daylight Saving Time is here to mess up your life again. I’ve harbored a hatred for DST for 40 long years, ever since, on the weekend of my April nuptial celebration, I realized I’d cannily arranged to lose an hour out of my wedding night. Oh, sure, we supposedly get back the sleep we lose come fall. But can any of us ever really turn back time?

