ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

ASK IRA: Should Heat practice prudence with Caleb Martin to see more Markieff Morris?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago

Q: Caleb Martin needs to take the week off. Especially now that Markieff Morris is back. Caleb needs to rest the knee and Achilles sprain, get him bouncy for the playoffs. — Mike.

A: Actually, Caleb Martin seemingly was born bouncy (or is that Lance Stephenson’s motto?). But to your point, more than getting Caleb fully healthy, the Heat need an extended read on Markieff Morris to see where, or if, he fits into the playoff rotation. Based on the depth of the Heat roster, playoff minutes will be a hot commodity, a decision that could come down to choosing between Caleb and Markieff, perhaps based on the opposition. Having missed 58 games, Markieff is playing from behind in that regard. To that end, don’t be surprised to see Markieff get a start or two, as a means of resting P.J. Tucker, which also will allow Erik Spoelstra and his staff to get a better read on Markieff.

Q: I was wondering what your thoughts were concerning Victor Oladipo. I felt the first game his teammates were more conscious about setting him up, so he scored a bit more. I just don’t see him getting many touches since that first outing. Do you think this may change this month as Erik Spoelstra tries to rest some of his starters? He just isn’t taking many shots. — Bea.

A: Yes, Victor Oladipo certainly could get more shots on nights that Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry or Tyler Herro sit. But come the playoffs, none will be held out by choice. Until Tyler’s breakthrough season, the thought was that Victor could be the scoring anchor of that second unit. Now it looks more and more as if he will have to complement others. This basically will be a slow play, hoping for a payoff on a night when Jimmy, Tyler or Kyle are off with their offense and Victor’s moment arrives.

Q: By what measure is Victor Oladipo more valuable to the Heat than Caleb Martin? The Heat’s losing Martin to re-sign Oladipo hoping he will again become the player he was three years and two leg operations ago would be a monumental mistake. — Robert, Ocala.

A: Such a decision could come down to whether the Heat believe Victor Oladipo could recapture his previous ultimate upside. But, then again, if Victor believes he can, then he will price himself out of the Heat’s market. For now, that is a down-the-road concern. The read needed on Victor, and, for that matter, Caleb Martin will come during the playoffs.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Heat vet Markieff Morris reveals harsh reality he’s living in amid Nikola Jokic controversy

Markieff Morris finally returned to action on March 12 after missing four months of action due to a lingering back/neck problem. Morris sustained his injury after he was shoved from behind by Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic during a heated altercation earlier in the season. It was Morris who ended up on the wrong end of that squabble after missing a big chunk of the season.
NBA
Bradenton Herald

Ty Lue Compares Scottie Barnes to Draymond Green

View the original article to see embedded media. Scottie Barnes has been a fantastic young prospect for the Toronto Raptors. Clippers head coach Ty Lue had nothing but great things to say about him when asked before going against the Raptors. "He reminds me of Draymond Green defensively," Ty Lue...
NBA
rolling out

Karl-Anthony Towns taunts Russell Westbrook for shooting airball (video)

Besieged Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is being subjected to further mental abuse as he was openly mocked by NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns after he shot an airball. Towns, the boyfriend of socialite superstar and Instagram influencer Jordyn Woods, had a hilarious response when Westbrook attempted a 3-point...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Lance Stephenson
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Victor Oladipo
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Calls Out Jason Kidd And Dorian Finney-Smith After The Mavs Double-Teamed Him All Game: "You Pay Dorian Finney-Smith All That Money, Is He A Defender Or You Gonna Rely On This For These Next Four Years?"

Kevin Durant is one of the best players of our generation. This is why whenever KD is on the floor, the opposing team needs to be on their toes the entire time when defending him. Despite those efforts, more often than not, they fail to contain the Brooklyn Nets superstar....
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says Karl-Anthony Towns Is An MVP Candidate After His 60-PT Game

Karl-Anthony Towns had a historical game on Monday night, scoring 60 points on the San Antonio Spurs to take the Minnesota Timberwolves to their 40th win of the season. Now the T-Wolves rank 7th in the Western Conference standings, trying to climb positions on the leaderboard. KAT has shown that...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ira#Prudence
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Opens Up On Conversation With Kyrie Irving About Vaccination: "I Gave Him How I Felt About It And We Talked About It, But That's Ultimately His Decision."

The Brooklyn Nets started the 2021-22 NBA season as the odds-on-favorite to win the 2022 NBA Championship. However, the season has not gone as planned for them. They lost star player James Harden after he forced his way to Philadelphia to play with Joel Embiid, mainly because of the uncertain availability of Kyrie Irving.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Should hopes be tempered with Heat’s Victor Oladipo?

Q: And now Victor Oladipo has back spasms. When will the Heat learn that once injured always injured? — Fred. A: So you’re going to write off a player who spent a year pushing his way back from quadriceps surgery because he woke up Friday with a bad back? This wasn’t Victor Oladipo going down in a heap after a dunk, as was the case with last season Heat cameo. Now, those who were envisioning ...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Strus credits Vincent for assist amid rotation waiting game; Oladipo out with back spasms

Apparently, Gabe Vincent has been doing point guard things even when he is not on the court. So credit him with another assist, Miami Heat teammate Max Strus said, when it comes to keeping Strus on his toes. Among the reasons Strus said he has been able to thrive recently in uneven minutes has been pep talks from Vincent, who has been dealing with his own erratic playing time. “To be honest ...
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ira Winderman: Heat’s Bam Adebayo gets defensive when it comes to award

Bam Adebayo works. It’s what he does. It’s what made him an All-Star, got him a maximum-scale rookie contract extension, has him as a talking point by opposing coaches almost a nightly basis. And yet for weeks, the fifth-year Miami Heat center also has been tirelessly working the interview room as his own campaign manager, pushing the electorate to view him as he sees himself, as the NBA’s ...
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Bosh ahead of his time, but savoring current Heat good times

This was well after Chris Bosh was honored at midcourt Friday night at FTX Arena for his induction prior to the season into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The moment came as Erik Spoelstra was walking back to the coaching suite following his team’s 120-108 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. There, coach and center from the Heat’s 2012 and ‘13 championship teams paused for ...
NBA
ESPN

Mitchell, Jazz to host Jackson and the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (36-36, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (43-26, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz host Reggie Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers in Western Conference play. The Jazz have gone 28-15 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is eighth...
NBA
numberfire.com

Heat's Caleb Martin (knee) questionable Thursday

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (knee) is questionable to play on Thursday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Martin hasn't played in over a week, but he was able to practice on Thursday and might be ready to return. Martin could see additional minutes on Friday if he's cleared and Jimmy Butler (ankle, questionable) is ruled out.
NBA
ESPN

Tatum and Boston visit Jokic and the Nuggets

Boston Celtics (43-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (42-29, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum meet when Denver faces Boston. Jokic ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 26.1 points per game and Tatum ranks eighth in the league averaging 26.8 points per game.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy