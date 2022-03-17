ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Jewell Jones gets probation, community service after pleading guilty to OUI, resisting arrest

 2 days ago
Michigan State Rep. Jewell Jones was sentenced to time service, probation and community service after pleading guilty to several charges including drunken driving and resisting arrest.

Jones, 26, pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from the April incident in Livingston County and spent 61 days in jail for bond violations.

Prosecutors had asked for jail time, but a judge sentenced him to credit for his time served. He was also given two years probation and 100 hours of community service.

The probation is Holmes Youthful Trainee Act probation, meaning the offense would be kept off his permanent criminal record after successfully completing probation.

Police say Jones was drunk and driving recklessly with a gun on him. Cops also said he was resisting arrest.

Jones eventually agreed to bond terms but ended up back in jail for violating them.

24 hours later, Livingston County Deputies discovered he took steps towards an escape by taping a handcuff key to his foot.

Last month Jones was in court to take a plea deal in his case involving drunk driving and weapons charges. He told 7 action news he was determined to get back to work even though he was stripped of his State House Committee assignments.

