U.S. veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals decades ago in the Pacific are one step closer to getting access to funding to cover their medical care. The U.S. House passed a bill last week that would make it much easier for veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange on Guam and American Samoa, and radiation from nuclear testing in the Marshall Islands, to qualify for disability compensation. The measure goes next to the Senate.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO