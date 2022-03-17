ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Molly Russell’s father slams Meta’s ‘shameful’ evidence ‘dump’ after inquest delay

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The father of a teenager, who died by suicide after viewing graphic self-harm images online, has criticised Meta 's "shameful" decision to submit thousands of pages of evidence just days before her inquest had been due to take place.

Ian Russell, father of Molly Russell , said his family had been forced to delay the inquest into the teenager's death to look through "50 lever arch files worth" of information.

Molly, 14, from Harrow in northwest London, viewed an extensive volume of material, including some linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide, before ending her life in November 2017.

Her inquest will look at how algorithms used by social media giants to keep people hooked may have contributed to her death. It was scheduled to take place in April but has now been delayed until September at the earlier.

In an interview with Times Radio , Mr Russell said it was positive that Meta - formerly known as Facebook and which owns Instagram - had released the information "because so often they don't supply data at all."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pzy3D_0ehldwho00

But he questioned why it had taken the company so long to provide what the coroner had asked for some two years ago.

When asked if he thought that Meta had engaged with the inquest process at great speed, as the tech giant claimed, Mr Russell said: "Not particularly. They've had two years since the coroner issued the request [for the data] they had on Molly. Only yesterday did they supply that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rm5rE_0ehldwho00

"But it's shameful that, about two years after asking for the data, only yesterday - 12 working days before the inquest was listed in early April - did they supply the sort of data that we'd been asking for,” he added.

"The only consequence of that is having to delay the inquest.”

At the latest pre-inquest review in Barnet on Wednesday , Oliver Sanders QC, representing Molly’s family, said they needed more time to reflect on the new material provided by Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook.

Mr Sanders said: “In my view, frustratingly and regrettably, we are not in a position where the hearing in 12 working days’ time is going to be viable.”

He added: “I want to place on record the immense frustration and disappointment of the family that we are conducting this process now rather than two years ago.”

Caoilfhionn Gallagher QC, for Meta, said the material, if printed out, would amount to more than 36,000 pages and fill 50 lever-arch files.

She dismissed Mr Sanders’ remarks, saying: “Meta has sought to engage throughout this process”.

Ms Gallagher said there were data protection issues to navigate before handing over information, particularly involving social media accounts belonging to children with whom Molly may have engaged before she died.

She described the task of trawling through the material as “laborious”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470i61_0ehldwho00

She added: “It is quite wrong to suggest Meta failed to provide the data.”

Elizabeth Lagone, head of health and well-being policy at Meta, will likely be called to give evidence via video link from the US, the hearing was told.

The court last year heard that Molly had tweeted or retweeted 460 times on Twitter. She also liked 4,100 tweets, was following 116 accounts and had 42 followers.

She was a much more active user of Pinterest, with more than 15,000 engagements, including 3,000 saves, in the last six months of her life.

Molly did not have a Facebook profile.

But in the last six months of her life, she was engaging with Instagram posts around 130 times a day on average.

The inquest is likely to open in September and last for up to two weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Father slammed for giving stepchild a phone that only unlocks with his face: ‘He sounds controlling’

A man has been criticised for buying a phone that only unlocks with his face and then gifting it to his stepson.In the popular Reddit community, “Am I The A**hole,” a 35-year-old woman, u/AITA_Face_Lock79, revealed how she’s been with her husband for three years now and got “married months ago.”She also has a 16-year-old son, from her previous marriage, who “took his time” to get comfortable with his stepfather. However, the woman’s husband wasn’t so fond of that, as he claimed that the son was “not giving him a chance.”“My son took his time to get used to being around...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vanity Fair

Under the Influence: Molly Russell

I had always wanted to visit India, so famous for its wonderful craft and love of colour. When I finally made it to Jaipur, I went straight to the textile shops and was completely blown away by the block printing, the embroidery, the motifs and the texture of their cottons. The fabrics were piled up all round me—on the floor, on shelves, in cabinets. Each shop was an Aladdin’s cave. I was so inspired that I designed my first collection within a week, and I’ve never looked back.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

New social media data dump means wait goes on for Molly Russell’s family

The inquest into the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell has been postponed until the end of summer – extending her family’s wait for answers to nearly five years – after thousands of pages of new evidence about her internet history were submitted.The 14-year-old, from Harrow in north-west London, viewed an extensive volume of material, including some linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide, before ending her life in November 2017.Her inquest will look at how algorithms used by social media giants to keep people hooked may have contributed to her death.At the latest pre-inquest review in Barnet on Wednesday, Oliver...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inquest#Pinterest#Suicide#Uk#Times Radio
Shropshire Star

Bin lorry driver saw ‘smartly-dressed’ man in pink shirt, McKeague inquest told

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, from Dunfermline, was 23 when he disappeared after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September 2016. A bin lorry driver has told an inquest he saw a man wearing light-coloured trousers and a pink shirt, like RAF gunner Corrie McKeague had been wearing, when he drove into the area where the missing airman was last seen on CCTV.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Corrie Mckeague: Wrong bin weight recorded in missing airman search

A bin was mistakenly thought to have been too light to contain missing RAF gunner Corrie Mckeague because of an error with a weight-recording device. Mr Mckeague, 23, of Dunfermline, Fife, vanished in the early hours of 24 September 2016 after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague who vanished on night out in 2016 was a 'heavy sleeper' when drunk and had slept inside a bin before, inquest hears

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, had previously slept inside a bin and was a heavy sleeper when drunk, an inquest heard. Police investigating Mr McKeague's disappearance previously ruled out the theory that a taxi driver had been involved after an anonymous caller suggested the airman had been sick in the back of a cab.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
thesource.com

Missing Russian Model Who Criticized Putin Found Dead In Suitcase

According to several confirmed reports, the Russian model who went missing after a video of her criticizing Putin went viral, has been found dead a year after her disappearance. Gretta Vedler put out a video criticizing the Russian leader, saying, “Given the fact that Putin went through a lot of...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Corrie Mckeague would binge-drink after friend's death - inquest

An airman who vanished following a night out developed a "significant binge-drinking problem" after a friend died on a railway line when he was a teenager, an inquest heard. Corrie Mckeague, from Dunfermline, was 23 when he vanished in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September 2016. Police believe he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

RAF airman Corrie Mckeague 'slept under bin bags' - inquest

An airman who went missing six years ago had slept under bin bags on a previous night out, an inquest heard. Corrie Mckeague, from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he vanished in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September 2016. Police believe he died after climbing into a waste bin after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Woodley death: Teen attacked by gang after refusing fight

An 18-year-old man was killed by a gang who attacked him from behind after he refused to fight, a court has heard. Jack Woodley was punched, kicked and stamped on by 10 youths before a 15-year-old boy stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard. A girl with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bromsgrove woman's grave 'missed by police diggers'

The body of a woman allegedly murdered by her husband was not found for more than six months when a police dig did not go deep enough, a court heard. Nezam Salangy is on trial at Worcester Crown Court accused of killing Zobaidah Salangy in March 2020 and burying her in woodland.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Six arrested as man dies near supermarket in Redditch

A man has died after being found with injuries outside a supermarket. The 53-year-old was treated by paramedics near Asda in Jinnah Road, Redditch, Worcestershire, at about 19:20 GMT on Tuesday. The man, from the town, died at the scene and West Mercia Police said his family were being supported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

553K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy