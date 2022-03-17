ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pump Patrol: Where to spot the lowest gas prices in the Bronx

The crisis over in Ukraine is continuing to have an impact on gas prices in the states.

The Sunoco and the Speedway in East Tremont are both $4.33 a gallon and the BP sandwiched in between is the highest at $4.35. All of these are actually below the state and city averages.

AAA says the New York average today is just over $4.40 a gallon for regular. Diesel remains the highest at an average of over $5.28 a gallon. GasBuddy says the average in New York City is $4.45.

The same site says the cheapest gas in the Bronx currently is at Citgo on East 233rd Street, so if you're looking to hit the road this weekend that may be your best bet.

