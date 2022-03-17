Adley Rutschman’s tricep injury saves Orioles from tough decision but offers another reminder that rebuilds are rocky | ANALYSIS

Catcher Adley Rutschman, pictured in February 2020, will miss a few weeks with a tricep strain. It serves as another reminder the Orioles' rebuilding process won’t always go smoothly. Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Adley Rutschman will be fine.

There’s little reason to think the right tricep strain that prompted the Orioles to shut down their top prospect days into major league spring training will have any lingering effect beyond the fact that the rest and progression period required to get him back on the field will surely cost him a spot on the Opening Day roster. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have any impact.

It notably spares the Orioles from the significant decision as to whether to have Rutschman break camp with them. Doing so would have likely guaranteed Rutschman became a free agent after the 2027 season. Instead, he will almost certainly spend enough of the season off the major league roster to finish short of a full year of service time, giving the Orioles an extra year of team control unless he comes up and finishes in the top two of American League Rookie of the Year voting.

A performance worthy of such an honor would make this spring injury moot, aligning with manager Brandon Hyde’s suggestion Wednesday that it will be “an extremely small blip” in a long career. But in the present, it serves as another reminder that even if the Orioles do everything right to build the “elite talent pipeline” general manager Mike Elias promised when he was hired, this rebuilding process won’t always go smoothly.

The 2020 season serves as an obvious example. Trey Mancini, the current face of the major league roster, was diagnosed with colon cancer. Top draft pick Heston Kjerstad was unable to participate in instructional camps after developing heart inflammation. Orioles minor leaguers largely lost a year of development thanks to the canceled season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The impacts of that missed season were apparent in Baltimore’s 2021 campaign, when six young starting pitchers Elias’ front office inherited all struggled in the major leagues. Even as Rutschman and right-hander Grayson Rodriguez became baseball’s top tandem of position player and pitching prospects, Kjerstad was out all year after a setback and left-handed pitching prospect DL Hall was shut down early with a stress reaction in his pitching elbow, among other ailments to minor leaguers.

This year is off to an ominous start. Kjerstad finally returned to play this offseason, but he pulled a hamstring diving to catch a Rutschman line drive in a minor league intrasquad game Friday. Rutschman woke up the next morning with soreness in his elbow . In his nearly three years with the organization, this strain marks his first significant injury. It just happened to come when he had his best chance to earn a spot on the major league roster.

He’ll miss most of camp, beginning to prepare to return near its end. The timing — after an offseason in which he participated in minicamps, instructional camps and minor league camp — means it’s possible Rutschman won’t even open the season with Triple-A Norfolk. He’ll eventually spend some time there getting his timing back, trying to build on the .312/.405/.490 slash line he put up with the Tides in the final two months of last season and show how major league ready he is.

His arrival, whenever it comes, will surely be the most celebrated day of Baltimore’s season, a signal of the rebuild beginning to come to fruition, with Rodriguez, Hall and possibly others to follow. On that day, Wednesday’s news of Rutschman’s sore elbow will be forgotten, excitement for the future washing over worry in the past.

It’s another hurdle beyond the Orioles’ control for their rebuild to clear, though. Even if MLB schedules feature fewer divisional games in 2023, Baltimore will still share the American League East with four powerhouses. Players will still get hurt. Some prospects will still not pan out.

There have been positives at the major league level despite their abysmal records, and the progress happening beneath Camden Yards is undeniable. But the Orioles’ seemingly bright future got pushed further into the distance Wednesday. Like Rutschman, the only hope is that it proves worth the wait.