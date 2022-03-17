ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

This Peoria site is providing a key ingredient for a local brewer's new beer

By Nick Vlahos, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 2 days ago

CHILLICOTHE — Until recently, Mark Johnstone didn’t know Camp Wokanda existed.

Perhaps as soon as sometime next week, a product of the Peoria Park District nature preserve is to become a key ingredient in a beer Johnstone brews.

A wheat beer made with maple-tree sap from Camp Wokanda is to be available next month at John S. Rhodell Brewery , the business Johnstone operates at 100 Walnut St. in Peoria.

Via a miles-long network of plastic tubing, the sap is gathered from about 200 trees at the camp located north of Mossville and southwest of Chillicothe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMlxx_0ehldkMK00

That sap is a main ingredient in Camp Wokanda Maple Syrup. The park district makes the syrup and sells it every spring at its Forest Park Nature Center in Peoria Heights.

But this use, to debut April 23, is new for the district. It’s new for Johnstone, too. He hasn’t named the brew officially, but “Camp Wokanda Wheat” has a ring to it.

Drink suggestions: What beers other than their own do area brewers drink? Hint: Not Schlitz.

“This is going to be wild,” an excited Johnstone said earlier this week as he wandered the camp maple grove.

“It’s just another local ingredient that we can use," he said. "I think it’s something special, and I think it highlights Camp Wokanda.”

Sap-running season is in its prime time

The camp is a primary concern of Mike Miller, the park district’s supervisor of environmental and interpretive services. Miller also is a longtime Rhodell customer; Johnstone opened the brewery almost 25 years ago.

At Camp Wokanda, sap-running season commences in mid-February and lasts through March, according to Miller. Johnstone didn't know about the camp, but he did know about the park district sap-gathering operation.

Usually at this time of year, brewing enough beer for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations precludes Johnstone’s ability to commune with nature.

“I’ve been asking Mike for a couple of years to do this, and I just never got my act together,” Johnstone said. “I basically asked him before the season started (this year), or else I would have missed it again.”

It’s hard to miss all the tubing strung among maple trees at the camp. Eventually, they lead to a storage tank next to the camp kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDi0p_0ehldkMK00

There, by using a reverse-osmosis machine and a wood-fired stove, camp manager Jacob Mol and some assistants turn the sap into syrup. It takes some four hours to process a typical 500-gallon sap load, which yields about 10 gallons of syrup.

Peoria pub history: 'Make sure it can run for 80 more years': What new owner plans at an iconic Peoria tavern

“It’s kind of an anomaly, because when you think of Illinois, you don’t really think of maple syrup,” Mol said. “You kind of have to have a pretty nice setup in order to make it worthwhile, because the season is typically pretty short, compared to the Northeast.”

Mol assembled his processing rig and the tubing over the eight or so years the camp has been producing syrup. He estimated the cost at less than $10,000.

The park district plans to bottle about 100 gallons of syrup this year, sold for the most part in 16- and 32-ounce plastic jugs. Like the beer, the syrup is to become available the weekend of Earth Day , an annual event designed to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

According to Mol, syrup accounts for 5% to 7% of camp revenue.

“It definitely is part of our budget,” Miller said. “It helps us keep the lights on.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5Zli_0ehldkMK00

Beer flavor isn't expected to be maple intensive

Miller also sees syrup production as an important educational component for school groups that visit the camp.

“When we talk to kids about trees being magic, (that) they take sunlight and water and nutrients and turn it into sugar, here’s a manifestation of it,” Miller said.

Craft brewing: Proposed craft brewery in Peoria is already moving, but just by a few feet. Here's why

Johnstone sees the sap in a slightly different way. He gathered three 15-gallon plastic containers of it, loaded them in his minivan and transported them to his brewery.

He plans to mix the sap with maple syrup and Montana wheat malt to produce about 60 gallons of this spring-oriented beer, ready for on-premises sales. It’s enough to last anywhere from a few days to a week, depending on demand, Johnstone estimated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OTT8r_0ehldkMK00

The wheat beer is expected to have about 5% to 6% alcohol by volume, slightly higher than a typical Bud Light. It also probably will be golden in color and perhaps more honey than maple in flavor, although Johnstone acknowledges brewing can be inexact.

“I don’t think you’re going to put the beer up to your mouth and you’re going to say, ‘Ah, this smells like maple’ or, ‘Oh, man, it tastes like maple,’” he said. “You’re going to get more along the lines of, ‘It’s there, but I’m glad it’s not overwhelming.’”

Miller and Mol appear pleased to be part of it. And pleased to soon imbibe part of it.

“This is the first time we’ve had a request for sap,” Mol said. “But it’s a really cool request, so we’re happy to oblige.”

This article originally appeared on Journal Star:

