ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland lawmakers to set aside $800 million for state education reform

WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lqfcu_0ehldjTb00

Maryland lawmakers are planning to set aside $800 million to pay costs in future years for the state's sweeping education reform law known as the Blueprint for Maryland's Future.

As the Maryland Senate nears a vote on the state budget measure for the next fiscal year, Sen. Guy Guzzone said Wednesday the decision was made in recognition of last week's announcement that revenues are projected to be $1.6 billion higher than previously estimated.

The budget bill now before the Senate also sets aside $350 million for tax relief. That provision remains to be decided before the General Assembly's scheduled adjournment April 11.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Gas Tax Holiday bill advances in House, Senate

The Maryland General Assembly's two chambers took up the bills introduced to temporarily suspend the gas tax within minutes of each other on Wednesday morning. About an hour after convening for the floor session, lawmakers in both the House of Delegates and the Senate adopted the favorable committee reports for HB1486 and SB1010, the same bill.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Reform#Lawmakers#The Maryland Senate#The General Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy